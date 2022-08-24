The scientific explanation of why some celebrities look like each other

It has always been said that we all have a double somewhere in the world. And the truth is that more than once we have found —either in person or through social networks—some stranger who has reminded us of someone we know.

In the case of celebrities, this is even more remarkable. Both anonymous people who are identical actors, singers or models, as well as celebrity couples who seem to have been separated at birth, as we will show you later.

Why do unrelated people look alike?

How can it be that two people who are practically identical are not related in any way? For the first time, an escientific study to address this issue from a scientific point of view.

It has been carried out by a team of researchers from the Instituto de Investigation against Leukemia Josep Carrerasled by Dr. Manuel Esteller. The study, published in CellReporter, has collected biological material from these individuals that resemble each other. His sDNA sequenceits epigenetic profile and his composition of microbes.

The results of this study revealed that people who share a high physical similarity share similar variations of their DNA, especially in those that are involved in the formation of the features of the face. Although many of these people also share similarities in weight and height and even in character traits.

What can this information be used for?

Manuel Esteller explained that this study can open new lines of research. “It provides the bases so that, from the analysis of the image and the shape of the face, diagnose genetic diseases”, he assured, adding another function that it could have: “it would allow reconstruct the face of an unknown personfrom only one DNA sample, ornot one of the great challenges of forensic medicine and criminalistics”

13 identical celebrity couples

While we wait for our doppelganger to show up somewhere in the world, celebrities have it much easier due to their global exposure. For this reason, we liven up the search for yours with these 13 celebrity couples who seem to have been separated at birth.

Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie

Since Emma Mckey was made known by the general public in the series Sex Education, there have been many viewers who have found a great resemblance to another actress, Margot Robbie. Interestingly, the two have now worked together on the movie Barbie.



Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie // Netflix / Gtres



Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain

When the producers of Help they thought of Jessica Chastain Y Bryce DallasHoward as part of the cast of the film, it is hard to think that they did not consider giving her a role of sisters at some point.



Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain // Gtres



Steven Seagal and Mario Casas

Now he is 70 years old, but in his youth, Steven Seagal seemed the same mario houses. Same expression, intense look, nose, chin… Two drops of water.



Young Steven Seagal and Mario Casas // Social media | Getty



Linda Evangelista and Milla Jovovich

Light eyes, feline gaze, pale complexion… The supermodel cute evangelist and the actress Jovovich mile they look so much alike that any photographer would confuse them in a photocall.



Linda Evangelista and Milla Jovovich // Getty Images



Javier Bardem and Dean Morgan

Brothers? Cousins? Twins? none of that, but Javier Bardem looks so much like Dean Morgan that both could exchange roles.



Javier Bardem and Dean Morgan // Getty



Gerard Butler and Clive Owen

Light-eyed brunettes with a conquering look. Gerard Butler Y Clive Owen they could be twins and nobody would have anything to object to.



Gerard Butler and Clive Owen // Getty



Mila Kunis and Sara Hyland

the actress of That 70s Show Mila Kunis and Sarah Hyland, known for her role in ModernFamily, they share very similar features: slanted eyes, a long face and dark hair. After meeting in 2010 at a party, both decided they would pretend to be each other in public. “Kunis said that she sometimes pretends to be me because she makes her feel young. I asked her if I could pretend to be her the next time someone asks if I’m her, and she let me,” Sarah Hyland laughed.



Mila Kunis and Sarah Hyland // Getty



Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley

“They chased me into an airport thinking I was Natalie Portman” told on one occasion Keira Knightley. the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean and the actress of Black Swan they could be the same person.



Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley // Getty



Natalie Portman and Millie Bobby Brown

But Natalie Portman not only bears resemblance to Knightley. The face of the young protagonist of stranger things Millie Bobby Brown very reminiscent of Natalie PortmanBoth in his youth and now.



Natalie Portman and Millie Bobby Brown // Getty



Amaia Salamanca and Amber Heard

Amaia Salamanca has a twin sister in Hollywood. Her resemblance to the actress Amber Heard does not go unnoticed.



Amaia Salamanca and Amber Heard // Getty Images



Bella Hadid and Carla Bruni

It is one of the most mediatic and commented similarities because it is simply amazing. Carla Bruni When I was young I was just like Bella Hadidand even today, with the age difference, they look like twin sisters. Here’s some witchcraft…

Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel

The actress Zooey Deschanel was somewhat frustrated when the public began to confuse her with Katy Perry. “It’s a bit annoying, to be totally honest”Deschanel told MTV in 2009. “The only similarity we have is that we kind of look alike.” Everything changed when the actress met the singer and was shocked by her beauty and friendliness.



Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel // Getty



Clara Lago and Kendall Jenner

Saving the distances… Could Clara Lago be our Kardashian homeland? Although the Spaniard does not resort to cosmetic surgery to touch up and prefers to look more natural, the truth is that she shares many similarities with the supermodel.