The scientific illiteracy of the average Italian, an evil with ancient roots

The school system was tailor-made for classical high school. But humanistic training must be supported by a robust dose of scientific method and facts. Otherwise, the risk is to screw up on the evident effects of a nefarious illiteracy

Many, to try to find an explanation for the inability of the average Italian to cognitively access even the most modest explanations of what happens based on the scientific method and on the use of arithmetic and elementary logic, cite a now widespread and permanent state of scientific illiteracy of the common citizen, who, since school, has neither been instructed nor encouraged to practice using the elementary techniques of analytical thinking. The statistical proof of this affirmation would lie in the diffusion of scientific illiteracy in Italy, a measure detected with several different methods constantly over time by many different investigators of this problem.

As is immediately evident, however, citing the spread of illiteracy as an explanation for illiteracy is an obvious tautology, and therefore some more in-depth consideration is necessary, especially under the urgency of being able to address the causes that lead to persistent and irreducible extent of a mental condition that leads to not understanding the evidence, albeit temporary and probabilistic, that scientific research brings us in cases such as those occurring during the present pandemic, when certainly greater elementary preparation on certain issues would have also led to a greater ability to make informed choices about vaccines, prevention measures, drugs and more.

To try to identify at least one of the obstacles which still prevent many fellow citizens from progressing from a cognitive point of view, regardless of their training path and their school, academic and professional career, I propose to the reader a simple experiment: first try to list or to obtain the list of eminent characters of the Italian humanistic world – writers, musicians, poets, writers, philosophers, etc. – who populated our country in the past. Names such as Manzoni, Petrarca, Dante, Leopardi, Machiavelli, Carducci, Verdi, Mascagni, Vivaldi, Michelangelo, Giotto and many others will probably be known to most of the subjects questioned, along with some notion of why they brought prestige to our country. Then the question is asked to list some of the Italians who have contributed most to the advancement of the scientific thinking. Galilei will be mentioned by all, probably together with Leonardo, but few will already remember Alessandro Volta or Guglielmo Marconi. Nobody will mention Camillo Golgi, Giuseppe Levi, Enrico Fermi, Amedeo Avogadro, Renato Dulbecco, Ettore Majorana, Emilio Segré, Bruno Pontecorvo, Giulio Natta, Giovanni Cassini, Vito Volterra, Ugo Amaldi, Bruno De Finetti and many others. Naturally, if these names are ignored, the contributions of these Italians to modern thought are even more ignored; but it is the disappearance of their memory in Italy, compared to that kept for the counterpart in various humanistic disciplines which aims at a precise and voluntary removal.

The reason for this removal is not one, and it is intertwined with multiple socio-cultural phenomena that have intervened for centuries in our country; however, it is perhaps worth remembering a precise moment about a century ago, which saw very clearly expressed the precise desire to direct the preparation of Italians in the wrong direction, because it was hostile to basic scientific training. The philosopher Benedetto Croce, epigone of Italian neo-idealism, wrote in 1908: “Men of science […] they are the embodiment of mental barbarism, deriving from the substitution of schemes for concepts, piles of news for the philosophical-historical organism. ” A few years later, the generous effort of the mathematician Federigo Enriques to merge philosophy and science, and to place this fusion at the center of the formation of the Italians, was definitively blocked by Croce and his companion Giovanni Gentile, who in a famous public controversy they not only crushed Enriques’ vision, but clearly expressed a vision in which the status of science was poor and unsuitable for true culture and true intellectual progress. As Armando Massarenti recalls, scientists were defined as “minute wits”, and Gentile, who became Minister of Education, built an educational system centered on the classical high school, reserved for the elite and unique in giving access to all university faculties, and on the compression of mathematics, physics and science – so that today Italians ignore even those among them who have achieved great results in these fields, helping to raise the scientific understanding of world.

I do not mean that the classical training, which I myself received, is to be thrown into the sea; on the contrary, it is an indispensable patrimony for individuals to learn to appreciate beauty, to know what is right, to think straight and not to forget the past. Only that it needs to be backed up in school by a robust dose of scientific method and facts, so that alongside appreciating the beauty of human thought and its productions we can also understand how to use the minimum tools that allow us to deal with the pandemic, climate change and in general with the physical universe in which we live: because the reading of Manzoni will not save us from the plague.