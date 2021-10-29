The scientist: “Synthetic meat will be the food of tomorrow”. The gastronome: “It will never be …

by Domenico Guarino

Fund research and development to find the best combination of amino acids, vitamins And minerals to be included in culture media to promote the natural growth of muscle cells taken from a cow and thus produce ‘synthetic’ meat. (Read the article by Luce!) With this aim theEuropean Union he decided to invest 2 millions euros as part of the Covid recovery plan set up by the European Commission last year. The money will go to two companies Dutch food – Nutreco and Mosa Meat (where the famous American actor also invested Leonardo Dicaprio) – who are working with the intent of di reduce costs of the production of in vitro meat, currently exorbitant and such as to effectively prevent the marketing on large scale of the product.

Synthetic meat is a product of new generation which arises from laboratory experiences already in place for some time, oriented to the in vitro reproduction of muscle cells: normally, when the fabric develops freely, it is oriented randomly; by cultivating it it was possible to align it in a certain direction as if it were a real muscle, even with the addition of vitamin C which promotes the maturation.

By doing so, by 2025, according to the researchers, it will be possible to achieve one steak of the thickness of two centimeters.

But why is synthetic meat produced? The primary goal is to reduce the environmental costs related to meat production: it is estimated that the production of cultured beef will reduce theclimate impact of the ninety two%, L’air pollution of the 93%, use the 95% in less than Earth and the 78% in less than water compared to industrial beef production.

Not to mention the ethical reasons based on animal suffering during life in intensive farming, and on theirs violent suppression.

Light! compares the opinions of one scientist and a pop character who defends food and culinary traditions.

Marco Annoni works at the National Research Council, and is responsible for the Interdepartmental Center for Ethics and Integrity in Research of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation.

What do you think of so-called ‘synthetic’ or ‘in vitro’ meat?

“I think it’s one Big chance, let it go contextualized. It is a great opportunity because today the 90% of the meat that is consumed in developed countries like ours comes from intensive farming or ultra-intensive. And this method of meat production today we know that it has some devastating effects on the environment: for emissions, for animal welfare, because animals grow and live in conditions of suffering for their entire existence, and then for public health. It is no coincidence that all pandemics o the major health emergencies of recent years, in some way, have also concerned the question of intensive farming“.

What are the benefits of synthetic meat?

“Thanks to the use of advanced technologies it is possible to imagine a production of meat or food of animal origin that it has no consequences as for the suffering of animals, at least in theory, and that allows you to use very few resources compared to those that are used today to produce meat in intensive farming. Starting frompower, up to the consumption of water and of soil. Synthetic meat also promises to be much safer from a food standpoint public health. So the prospects are ideal. But there are issues that need to be considered when talking about the development of these technologies ”.

And what are they?

"The first concerns the fact that currently to produce this type of food they are still used …

“Abandon all hope, you who enter, you are in the hands of ‘butcher”: is the phrase that stands out at the opening of the website of Dario Cecchini, the Butcher perhaps most famous in the world, steak symbol and singer, it’s big sponsor of the consumption of meat. It defines itself as “a carnivorous convinced but aware “.

What do you think of synthetic meat?

“It has been talked about for a long time. Already in 2019 a start up in Tel Aviv, who had invented a method of producing synthetic meat through a printer 3d starting from vegetable fibers, he asked me to go and be an exceptional taster to understand if the product could work or not. I would have gladly gone there because I’m curious. Then there was the covid and nothing was done about it. I know that even in the United States there are large investments in this regard. But for me it is not flesh ”.

Because?

"To put it in the Tuscan way, it's a bit like a rubber doll instead of a woman …