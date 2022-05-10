‘The scope of Habeas Data is limited by the Constitution and laws of Ecuador,’ they say in Chile about the Byron Castillo case | Soccer | Sports

The Chilean Football Federation (ANFP) insists on its claim about the alleged improper alignment of the defender of the Ecuadorian team Byron Castillo, despite the court ruling and the allegations of its Ecuadorian counterpart (FEF) considering that the case is still open .

The legal team of the ANFP believes that the use of ‘habeas data’ does not clear up the doubts that exist about the origin of Castillo, who would have been born in the Colombian town of Tumaco on July 25, 1995, and not in the Ecuadorian town of General Villamil on November 10, 1998.

”We in no way reject the content of the sentence. On the contrary, we recognize it in respect to the judicial authorities of Ecuador”, explains the explanatory document of the defense of the ANFP.

”However, what we want to make very clear is that what the FEF alleges is not stated in the sentence. As we explained, the scope of Habeas Data is limited by the Constitution and laws of Ecuador”, he adds.

”There was no legal assessment of the evidence related to fraud in the birth certificate, since the sentence itself said that this should occur in a timely legal procedure, whose jurisdiction would be criminal justice, since the falsification of a public document is qualified as a crime”, continues the text.

Last Thursday, the ANFP filed a complaint with FIFA against the Ecuadorian Football Federation and the player Byron David Castillo for “use of a false birth certificate”, and demanded a sanction from the FIFA Disciplinary Commission against this country, which was qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup as fourth in the South American qualifiers.

”There is innumerable evidence that the player was born in Colombia (…) The investigations carried out in Ecuador, including a legal report from the National Civil Registry Office, declared the existence of inconsistencies in the birth certificate presented by the player ”, affirmed the ANFP.”

All this, obviously, was fully known by the FEF. The world of football cannot close its eyes to so many tests”, he concluded.

As soon as the complaint was made known to FIFA, Ecuador issued a statement in which it describes Chile’s allegations as “unfounded rumors spread by public opinion” and insists that Castillo is legally an Ecuadorian citizen.

“For all legal purposes, both in the civil sphere and in sports, being duly registered with the competent national authority and having all the documentation in order,” added the FEF before emphasizing that it is willing to collaborate with FIFA already Submit all required documentation.

The ANFP bases its case on the trial held last April in Quito during which the lawyer Luigi García presented an alleged birth certificate registered in Tumaco, a town in the Colombian department of Nariño, which corresponds to the footballer under the name of Byron Javier. Castillo Seguro, with date of birth on July 25, 1995.

However, after several years of investigations, Castillo’s Ecuadorian nationality was accredited last year by the Ecuadorian Justice with a ruling that ordered that the player, of Colombian parents, be registered as Byron David Castillo Segura, born on November 10, 1998 in the coastal province of Guayas.

A possible sanction from FIFA involving a deduction of points from Ecuador for the games Castillo played could see Chile go into group A at Qatar 2022 alongside the hosts, the Netherlands and Senegal. (D)