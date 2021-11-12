The Scorpion King, the first The Rock protagonist | Cinema

Today two movies are streaming with The Rock, Red Notice on Netflix and Jungle Cruise on Disney +. For this we will dedicate articles to the famous and beloved star

When in a few years (six, realistically, less than a sudden acceleration towards 2024) Dwayne Johnson said The Rock takes office in his new role as President of the United States of America, the whole world will look back and study his. film career as you study the biographies of the greats of the past. The Internet will be populated with typical analyzes “The 10 best films of our new President” or “What President Johnson Can Learn From His Characters”; and unmissable analyzes and insights will also appear on his first ever leading role. Since we are foresighted we have decided to anticipate the times and, since today not one but two films of The Rock are released at the same time, we have taken a leap into the past, to the times of ancient Egypt, to look at ourselves The Scorpion King. Here’s how it went.

We fervently hope that, when the time comes, the press will not miss the opportunity to point out how The Rock’s film career begins with him becoming king, and how clearly this is connected to his political parable. In reality, Dwayne Johnson’s film career begins in a slightly different way, namely in a documentary on wrestling in which he appears in the role of Dwayne Johnson and entitled Beyond the Mat. The first time he played a character, however, was in The Mummy – The Return Stephen Sommers, where he was one of the two villains on duty; his stage presence must have deeply affected some farsighted exec, so much so that within a year he is proposed to take up the character and transform him into the main protagonist of a sort of prequel-spin-off of the saga about the monster with the bandages.

Relate to that film today, that is precisely The Scorpion King, it is a curious experience. It is clearly a vehicle to launch Dwayne Johnson, Actor and propose him as the Schwarzenegger of the new millennium – it is no coincidence that the film is a sort of unauthorized cover and with the names changed to avoid getting caught. Conan by Milius. Here’s how ours presents itself on stage for its world premiere as a protagonist:

And here’s how the crowd reacts to the sight of this Marcantonio with gleaming muscles and a sly air:

Another detail, which allows us to appreciate The Rock as a sex symbol:

And finally here is how we return to Johnson, who has just shocked bystanders with his entrance on the scene:

In this sequence the whole subsequent career of Dwayne Johnson is already summarized: there is his extraordinary physicality, less superhuman than that of Mr. Universe and therefore somehow more sensual; there is his innate tendency to do facets, certainly developed in years of wrestling and which over the years will become his hallmark as are his biceps; there is the comedy that never fails, the lightness that Johnson has so far brought everywhere he has gone. There is a sword and sorcery protagonist who, however, is not the classic silent and stoic hero, but an idiot who likes to joke.

It is curious that there is so much stuff in a small sequence of a few seconds, but on the other hand The Scorpion King, which in some ways is one of many post-fantasy fantasiesLord of the Rings that we had to syrup in those years, is also the work of an author with more experience and talent than the average of these products. Chuck Russell has never won an Oscar, but he has directed films that we don’t hesitate to call classics, from Blob to The Mask, and produced other gigantic type works Collateral. It is clear that with The Scorpion King finds himself in the hands of the somewhat cheap material (it is an adventure film that stacks up with quotes from other adventure films and other more famous fantasies), but also that does everything possible with what is given to him , and even something more.

We say it more explicitly: despite being mediocre and also inevitably aged badly, The Scorpion King is several head and shoulders above other safer products like, for one thing, the remake of Conan with Jason Momoa. It is a short, action-packed film, in which any excuse is good for Dwayne Johnson to swing a sword or his hands, in scenes shot much better than the average of the genre. It’s also a very simple and phoned film: Akkadia’s Mathayus is a cutthroat and a killer, but thanks to the help of a mysterious sorceress (poor Kelly Hu, who when not naked is squeezed into swimsuits made with less fabric than what is needed. to make a scarf) will discover his destiny as a hero and liberator and defeat the baddest villain Thulsa Doom Memnon.

The journey will also lead him to acquire extraordinary powers, which we will later discover in The Mummy – The Return they have been used very badly; which makes the operation The Scorpion King even more bizarre, because it is a film that tells the origin of a supervillain by portraying him as a hero, and giving us no explanation regarding his subsequent personality change. But it is clear that these continuity details were of little interest to whoever wrote the film, even though Stephen Sommers himself is one of them. What mattered was to give Dwayne Johnson a stage, and a chance to prove he could hold an entire movie on his back. In this sense the mission is perfectly accomplished.

