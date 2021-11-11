the screaming numbers of Milan-Inter

What we saw a few days ago was not just a spectacular derby from the point of view of game andatmosphere, but also under the aspect of numbers which he recorded.

In fact, since the total closure due to covid, there has never been such a high percentage of fans present at the stadium: well 56,608 spectators coming from 135 different countries.

MILAN, INTER, DERBY

Beyond 150 countries connected worldwide to watch the football show offered by the two teams from Milan and well 3000 admissions register, only on weekends, at Museum World Milan.

The press release of Milan:

“Was a Derby record for the Rossoneri colors: the passion for Milan – which from the city has reached over 500 million fans in the world -, has generated an emotional wave that has recorded several firsts, witnessing the continuous growth of the Club and the brand all over the world.

Starting from the spectators: it was in fact the Italian football match with the most fans present from the reopening to the public (56,608 spectators), with fans from 135 countries and more than 150 connected countries. A figure that confirms the great desire to return to embrace Mister Pioli’s team at the stadium: from the reopening of 29 August, in fact, San Siro has hosted over 300 thousand fans. A Derby made even more exciting by the choreography to thank those who fought for Italian citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Casa Milan, which has always been a destination for visits in the days close to the big matches, has safely welcomed a flow of fans far beyond the average. The Mondo Milan Museum, the experiential and interactive journey into the legendary history of the Club, among rare relics and modern technologies, has recorded more than 3000 admissions on weekends. Only on Sunday, match day, 1500 guests visited the Museum (+ 500% vs flow relative to standard matches). Same also for the Bistrot Casa Milan, the project dedicated to taste and well-being born in collaboration with the partner Segafredo Zanetti.

Also steals the official products and Milan’s new 21/22 collections: growth of + was recorded at the Club store, inside the modern AC Milan headquarters130 compared to the jerseys sold compared to a standard matchday, del + 90% compared to match scarf, with a +92% of total products. Also thanks to the recent collaboration with Sony Pictures on the occasion of the launch of the new film “Ghostbusters: Legacy”, which has also given life to a dedicated capsule collection, one of a kind.“.