the screen is damaged, but less than expected – Nerd4.life

About two months ago, we reported that a YouTuber – WULFF DEN – had started a test dedicated to Nintendo Switch OLED. Simply, the man decided to leave the console on to see how long it takes screen it would be ruined. After 3,600 hourswe can see the first problems, but they are really minimal.

WULFF DEN, as we wrote in our previous report, had reported that after 1,800 hours there were practically no signs of burn-in on the screen of Nintendo Switch OLED. In the new video that you can see at the beginning of the news, however, he explains that after a total of 3,600 hours it is possible to see that a section of the screen maintains a blue halo.

However, we specify that this test it was not done on a regular basis, i.e. playing for 3,600 hours (or rather, leaving a game running for 3,600 hours). The Nintendo Switch OLED test was made by leaving an image (precisely a screenshot captured by The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild) on the screen. The pixels then reproduced the same color with the same brightness for six months straight.

The fact that only now Nintendo Switch OLED you start to report any problems is a great reassurance for the players. 3,600 hours is a long time and usually players don’t spend them staring at a single image. The movement of the image and the regular shutdown of the console certainly help to limit burn-in problems. It therefore seems clear that, unless there are problems not yet discovered, the Switch OLED screen is of excellent quality and there is no risk for most people to suffer damage through normal use.