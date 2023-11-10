The screening organized by Gal Gadot on the war in Gaza ended in confrontation – El Sol de Mexico

a group of pro israel protesters And Supporter,Palestinians they faced each other Los Angeles Theater Where a film provided by the actress was screened girl gadotAbout the attack by the group Hamas against israel Last October 7th.

You can also read: Selena Gomez donates profits from her cosmetics line to Gaza: It is unacceptable that civilians die

Since the conflict between the Islamic group Hamas and Israel began, many stars Hollywood have taken a position, among them “Wonder Woman”, who not only spoke out in favor of the Jewish side, but also provided material to show this controversial feature film.

For a screening hosted by Gadot Museum of Tolerance According to TMZ, from Los Angeles, about 150 people attended who wanted to see the feature film that “testifies to the October 7 massacre.”

However, while the film was being shown, pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel protesters came out waving flags and chanting slogans in their favor, such as “Free Palestine!”

Some videos remained on social networks as a record of the situation in which you can also see how the protesters inflicted various blows on each other.

Faced with this violent incident, Los Angeles police officers had to intervene and calm down the protesters from both sides. There is no report of anyone being arrested or injured so far.

Anti-Israel protesters physically attack Jews attending a screening of the October 7 Hamas massacre hosted by actress Gal Gadot at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/gkyKI9suWX – Jesse Pinkman (@ictusconfirmed) 9 November 2023

➡️Subscribe to our newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

According to testimony from TMZ, the 47-minute film contains explicit images that were filmed by Israeli forces when Hamas launched attacks on its territory. Its purpose was to show the “truth” of what happened on 7 October.