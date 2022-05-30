The script for the Gambit movie, with Channing Tatum, was “really good”, according to Léa Seydoux

There are movies that seem to be under a curse. The Gambit movie project, which was to feature channing tatum as a protagonist, he is a perfect example of that.

Gambit was first announced in 2014. The intention of Fox was that it was part of the X-Men cinematographic universe, and it would be part of the saga of films already released to date.

Channing Tatum (The Lost City) came on board to play the title character. However, the search for a director for the film turned into hell. Every director who joined the project ended up leaving shortly after.

After the Gambit movie went without a director for the third time, Disney it had already started its process of acquiring Fox. The purchase was completed in the spring of 2019, when the film was definitively cancelled.

With the X-Men on their way to being introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gambit’s future is uncertain, whatever iteration they’re going to use.

During an interview with IndieWire, the French actress Lea Seydouxwho will appear in David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future, has lamented that the Gambit movie was cancelled.

Seydoux was going to play the love interest of Tatum’s character. The actress commented that the film aimed to offer overtones of comedy, something that is in line with Channing Tatum’s own statements from a few months ago.

In Léa Seydoux’s own words, the Gambit movie script “it was really goodBe that as it may, it is something that we will not see materialize.

The X-Men are now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or will be when Kevin Feige and company are ready to use them beyond a cameo.

There are many rumors of how the mutants could reach the UCM through the front door, but at the moment a well-defined roadmap has not been seen.