The script for the sequel to “Gladiator” is ready

This is no longer news, because Paramount’s and the director’s intention has long been known Ridley Scott to make a sequel to de Gladiator.

These days, however, with Scott engaged in the promotion of the film House of Gucci, the director has given an important update: the script is in fact finished. He wrote the script Peter Craig, former author of important films such as Top Gun: Maverick, The Town And The Batman.

Scott, speaking with Deadline, said the following about the sequel to Gladiator:

“Oh, the script has been written. It’s already completed. We have a good footprint, a good logical place to go. You can’t just make another movie like Gladiator. You have to follow … there are enough components of the first one to pick up on it. ball and continue “.

According to the previews already circulated, the film will tell the story of Lucio, the son of Lucilla, the character played by Connie Nielsen, nephew of the emperor Commodus, then masterfully interpreted by Joaquin Phoenix. Both Lucilla and Lucio were saved there Gladiator by Massimo Decimo Meridio (Russell Crowe) before he died.

As the sequel will follow Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), there will be a 25-30 year jump. Russell Crowe, who played Maximus, is still expected to appear in the film even though he dies at the end of the first film. No cast details are known, but recently Chris Hemsworth has publicly expressed interest in an eventual involvement in the sequel.

The sequel to Gladiator will go into production later Kitbag, the next film that Scott will direct. Kitbag will focus on the figure of Napoleon Bonaparte, with Joaquin Phoenix in the role of the French leader.