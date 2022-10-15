The scripts of the two sequels of Red Alert, the Netflix movie, are almost ready

To date, Red Alert is the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to data collected by the platform itself. Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot They starred in this action movie that, despite being criticized by critics, swept the viewings.

So much so that Netflix ignored those bad reviews and greenlit not one, but two Red Alert sequels. Both films are currently in the early stages of production.

Though Netflix is being more careful with your next content originalafter this year’s puncture, there are series and the odd movie that are getting rid of that shadow.

Producers associated with Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn and Hiram Garciahave been talking to Collider about upcoming sequels to Red Alert, as well as updating the status of projects like Jungle Cruise 2 and Jumanji 4.

Red Alert 2 and 3 could be filmed consecutively

According to the producers, the script for the second movie is already complete, and the third is “almost, almost.” The hope of Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia is that both films can be shot consecutively.

Rawson Marshall Thurber He will return to write and direct the sequels, which naturally hope to return to Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds to tackle new high-flying heists.

The Red Alert formula has made the film sneak in as one of the great bets among Netflix original content. As we have already indicated, the platform is looking closely at the progress of its films and series.

For now, the trio protagonist of Red Alert is quite busy, with numerous projects underway. We will have to see how their schedules fit together to be able to film not one, but two films consecutively, as the producers hope and in Netflix.