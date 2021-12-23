the Scudetto is their stuff. Rossoneri still far away, but Pioli’s move on Kessie- Corriere.it is excellent

from Mario Sconcerti

Napoli has now also moved away in the third consecutive defeat. This fall gives a lot of strength to Juventus’ comeback, which in January does well to take Icardi

On Christmas Eve Inter eliminates Atalanta, but feel again AC Milan on. Winning the championship in winter always has a meaning, but not what is most often attributed to it. In the last six years whoever became it three times, who was second three times. Later in time it is better not to go because football changes quickly and everything becomes remote, not comparable.

Inter have won in seven games anyway, they weren’t brilliant against Torino because they had a thorny, very well organized opponent who often kept them in the box. The only goal came not by chance on the counterattack. Dumfries grows up less flexible than Darmian, but much more attacking. The news of the evening for the invention of Pioli that moves Kessie attacking midfielder and finds an open road to Empoli. It was not an easy match, Empoli continually brings 5-6 men into the area, adventurous because they are young and talented, but it really hurts a few times. Unlike Kessie who in that role runs less and more ready to be an attacker. It was a great idea because it pulled Kessie out of swampy territory, took away the gambling responsibilities that were weighing on him, and gave him a game of fun.

Milan still far from Inter, weighs heavily in the number of defeats, three against one; they mean less overall balance. He lost many points in a month, but stayed alive and turning now with just one point less than last year. In conclusion, the difference with Inter did not depend on Milan but on the growth of Inter.

Napoli has now also moved away, in their third consecutive defeat at home. Osimhen is missing a lot. This fall gives much more strength to Juve’s comeback, never so high since the beginning of the season. He has the forwards and midfielders who score the least in the top seven, but now he only has struggling opponents. The Icardi idea seems very clever to me, not technically assessable but the most adaptable to time. The free six-month loan is a little depressing, it tastes like the end of a world. Now finally time to rest. I think fatigue is common, for those who play and those who watch. Too much football even for me who live from it. disappeared the wait, that a long preliminary. In the breathless race we are getting used to any emotion. And then slowly, we lose it. In the meantime, with a thank you, merry Christmas to all.