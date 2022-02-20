The sea of ​​praise from the Liverpool captain after Luis Díaz’s goal against Norwich

Luis Díaz unleashed all the madness in England for his first goal with Liverpool. This is how the club captain reacted after Lucho’s great goal.

Colombian midfielder Luis Díaz unleashed all the madness in England for his first goal with Liverpool. The peasant was a starter in the match against Norwich, for date 26 of the 2021/2022 Premier League that was played at Anfield. It was a party after the final 3-1 in favor of the ‘Reds’.

The accolades, of course, have not been long in coming, coach Jurgen Klopp highlighted it again at a press conference and Jordan Henderson, team captain, also had words after Luis Díaz’s feast together with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané. The Colombian ex-Porto could not have had a better present, who scored in the 81st minute.

Luis Díaz scored Liverpool’s third goal, in a comeback for history at Anfield. Norwich led 1-0 at the start of the second half, propelling the hosts to the front and achieving a top level just the way Jurgen Klopp likes it. Sadio Mané put the first with a great goal and Mohamed Salah the second with a painting.