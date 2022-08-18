‘The sea, the sea’, by Iris Murdoch: The ‘hit’ book of the summer that has trapped writers and publishers is more than forty years old

the sea, the seathe novel by Irish writer Iris Murdoch, published in 1978, it travels through social networks like Twitter and Instagram like a wave. Like a wave, it also sweeps away its readers. He walks over them, turns them over and leaves them a little disheveled, not really knowing what just happened, what they just read, because there aren’t many things like it. Forty years later, this novel does not lack a single ingredient to be a highly topical read that will fascinate the most avid and demanding readers.

Perhaps that has had something to do with its cover (that of the DEBOLS! LLO edition) becoming a ubiquitous stamp among the network publications that deal with summer readings. like a little open secret that the circles of writers, editors, literary critics, cultural journalists and prescribers of the sector, have been rolling little by littlefeeding the tide, until it reaches the feet of a new reader, still located on the edge of this literary phenomenon that has proven timeless.

Courtesy of Penguin Random House

The argument

Charles Arrowby he is the ill-fated hero of Murdoch’s story. A somewhat outdated theater director who, after an unexpected revelation, decides to withdraw from the stage, from his life in London, from his snobbish social circles, to cloister himself in Shruff End, an isolated old house next to the steep English house in which he lives. plans to write his memoirs. There we can immerse ourselves in the new everyday life of Arrowby, which includes swimming sessions in the dark sea or gastronomic tastes typical of the most erratic gourmet delirium. At times the sublime appears in the form of disturbing details that the reader has a hard time leaving behind more than the protagonist himself. Is there something in the sea? Is there another presence in the house that Charles is unaware of?

Then the novel veers, forcing the reader to turn on their heels. Someone appears and attention is drawn to her, the hero’s childhood sweetheart, and an unstoppable spiral begins that makes the reader a hostage. Déborah García Sánchez-Marín, disseminator of history of art and audiovisual cultureauthor of Spain is this and the opposite, she read most of the novel along the coast of Gipuzkoa, and when she finished it she confessed she was fascinated. “I didn’t know if she was reading a horror novel or a memoir of a character from the theater world. It is something that Iris Murdoch does in a prodigious way, ”she tells Vogue.es. “What he does with the mirage of love, with masculine obsessions about love or with youth… But also the way it addresses how the West, at the time, was fascinated by Eastern philosophyBuddhism, The Tibetan Book of the Dead. It is a novel that mutates. When you settle into the idea that it’s going to be about reunion with first love, all of a sudden hyper sinister things happen, and then we find some clarity.”

unexpected phenomenon viral

The reading of the sea, the seafor those who approach it this summer, it is being almost a collective experiencean exchange of views that takes the form of tweets Y posts from Instagram. “I am fascinated that Twitter serves to give us the opportunity to read almost at the same time a novel that, otherwise, would not have reached many of us”, reflects García Sánchez-Marín, “There are things that work because they have an editorial component behind them of very strong marketing, and others that simply happen because we have realized that everything is in this novel.” The writer refers to the overwhelming effect of news tables. The favorable editorial context for its new titles shorter life cycles, with unequal communication efforts, and titles that are not new editions have little chance of enjoying them. What has happened with the sea, the seaone could say that it has had more to do with a relatively spontaneous word of mouth.

Close to something else, in the southwest of Andalusia, the editor of Publisher Sixteen, Alexander Marinis immersed in reading a copy of the sea, the sea that he bought second hand. Specifically where the text reads “I continued walking towards the port, whose stones were lapped almost in silence by the calm sea”. Marin is a professional reader, as an important part of his job is reading manuscripts for the publisher. A publishing house that, by the way, stands out for being one of the few examples in the sector that never considers the communication of the books it publishes to be finished, pampering them every year. This is the case of novels like So young and worth, Pools that do not cover or the text collected in Fruit trees.