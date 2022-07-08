The Seagull, Harold Pinter Theatre, review: Emilia Clarke dazzles in brilliant reimagining of Jamie Lloyd

ads

Some will come for Chekhov; many more will come to see if Emilia Clarke can command a stage like Daenerys commands a dragon.

Whatever draws you in, no one should expect silver birches and samovars. Jamie Lloyd, whose amazing cyrano of bergerac had a second hit earlier this year, it was never going to give us a traditional take on the Russian classic about the romantic and professional conflicts of a group of actors and writers.

But this, with a rousing performance from game of ThronesClarke in her West End debut, it’s a brutally beautiful reinvention: it’s as if she’s shot the Seagull we’ve seen it so many times before it come out of the sky to land right here and now.

Anya Reiss’s adaptation is a robust and frankly said contemporary British update. But Lloyd goes much further, not only tearing off this bird’s plumage, but also ripping off its skin.

Props, stage clutter, and even superfluous movement are eliminated. What remains is ruthlessly intense, the anguish, fear, cruelty and longing laid bare. And the uncompromising mise-en-scène itself, so real, yet so overtly and crudely theatrical, becomes an eloquent thread in the play’s arguments about art and authenticity. She’s brilliantly meta, her wit is light as a feather.

Soutra Gilmour imprisons the actors, slumped on plastic chairs, in a fluorescent-lit plywood box; after the interval it’s partially dismantled, as if the characters might be breaking free, reaching for a new future, but all we can see beyond is darkness.

It’s the kind of set that would meet the approval of fledgling playwright Konstantin (Daniel Monks), who disdains the cultural control and mainstream commercial theater that has made a star out of his mother, Indira Varma’s lethally glamorous Arkadina.

It’s a broken, shiny Seagull – and flies (Photo: Marc Brenner)

Konstantin desperately adores Clarke’s fragile, almost childlike Nina, an aspiring actress who delicately blends youthful awkwardness with a quiet, secret confidence in her own beauty, and is only just learning her power. She is an unwitting affront to the envious Arkadina of Varma; Arkadina, a silky-smooth narcissist capable of warding off cruelty, goes manipulative into overdrive when she discovers Nina’s attraction to her own rudderless, amateur young lover, the popular novelist Trigorin (Tom Rhys Harries).

Falling giddily in love, Clarke is dazzlingly luminous: every little cuteness Rhys Harries utters makes his eyes get bigger and hungrier, and his face glows brighter, as if he’s flipping up a dimmer switch.

The fractured exchanges are slightly Sally Rooney, as connections are made and lost, and the atmosphere is one of sick lethargy, in which failed romances and bitter resentments fester.

Jason Barnett burns with riotous frustration as estate manager Shamrayev, with tragicomic Sophie Wu as her depressive emo daughter Masha, and Robert Glenister suffocating in quiet, self-destructive futility as Arkadina’s aging and ailing brother, Sorin.

The final image finds the entire cast arranged in the form of a seagull, with the doomed and suicidal Konstantin de Monks in the lead. Suddenly, the bird feels less like a late-19th-century playwright’s metaphor than an emblem of our time: all of the generational divide, the pain, the rage, and the hope. It’s a broken, shiny Seagull – and fly.

Through September 10 thejamielloydcompany.com

ads