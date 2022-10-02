The search for Abinader’s re-election becomes increasingly predictable

Santo Domingo, DR.

In September 2021, President Luis Abinader said that it would be in the middle of the following year when he would announce whether or not he would seek a second consecutive term as head of the Executive Branch. Since then, whenever he has been questioned about it, he has always repeated that he “doesn’t know yet”.

However, the propaganda from the ruling party has begun to grow and every day the intention to work Abinader as a figure for the 2024 electoral tournament is less hidden. This is made clear every time that in the official acts, outside the Palace National, the banners arrive elaborated with evident planning, always promoting “four more years”.

The most recent sample occurred just yesterday, at the Los Cachorros club in Cristo Rey, when dozens of citizens with screen-printed posters came to “ask” the president for another term as head of state.

The same thing happened in Los Guaricanos, in North Santo Domingo, where posters with her image appeared next to Deputy Betty Geronimo, who is working on her claims as a candidate for mayor of that municipality.

That re-electionism, of which Abinader at some point in his life as an opponent always expressed himself against, has even reached the National Palace, a place where until this week he had always been careful in relation to carrying out acts or giving statements that served to promote the president by 2024.

At the beginning of this week that ends, the president of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) and current Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, said that if the national elections were held, in the current circumstances, Luis Abinader would win “without major setbacks” in the first round and the ruling party would double the number of votes cast by whoever occupies second place.

Those declarations by Paliza were made without either the president or the party itself having even made Abinader’s aspiration official; however, and here we could enter a field of speculation, the PRM and its senior leaders are sure that with the president they will be able to repeat the numbers of the 2020 elections, when they won with 53.03% of the votes.

The only “shadow” that can be said is cast on the president within the PRM, is cast by Guido Gómez Mazara, saying that whoever “makes possible and guarantees” the maintenance of the party at the head of the Executive Power is “another candidate” and not that President Abinader repeat on the electoral ballot.

Meanwhile, it remains to wait for Luis Abinader’s pronouncement on whether he will seek, again or not, the presidency of the country.