The search for human remains in the area of ​​the fire in Matanzas ends

Professor Jorge González Pérez, president of the Cuban Society of Legal Medicine, reported in a meeting with Miguel Díaz-Canel that On the afternoon of this Tuesday, a “last review of the place” of the fire in Matanzas was undertaken with the purpose of finding new remains of the disappeared.

At the moment neither the investigator nor other authorities have reported the origin of the skeletal remains and other found objects in previous days in the area of ​​the incident.

González Pérez also commented that Cuban specialists have requested advice from prestigious personalities worldwide regarding search and identification issues, as well as organizations such as the International Red Cross.

Maduro promises to help rebuild the Matanzas Supertanker Base

Nicolás Maduro said on Tuesday that Venezuela will support Havana in the reconstruction of its only port of Supertankerslocated in Matanzas, which was affected by a powerful fire after lightning struck one of the terminal’s crude tanks, reported Reuters.

The The Cuban government has long depended on the warehouse located in the port of Matanzaswith a capacity of 2.4 million barrels, about 130 kilometers from Havana, for most imports and storage of crude oil and heavy fuel.

“We are going to design where it would be done, what is the patio and start the construction of a supertanker for Matanzasfor Cuba,” Maduro said at a ceremony in which he honored Venezuelan firefighters who helped extinguish the fire.

The president ordered the Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami and the president of PDVSA, Asdrúbal Chávez, contact the oil and energy authorities of Cuba to start the project.

“The work of union of Cuba and Venezuela, and hopefully Mexico, and other investors join“, he added.

Venezuela, which is the main source of oil and fuels imported from Cubashipped to the Island around 57,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first seven months of this year, in line with the volumes of 2021.