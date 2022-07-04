The season breaks

Summer is here, and with it, the new trends in fashion. From clothing and accessories, to haircuts, which, without a doubt, form a key part of an impact outfit. Up or down, short or long, braided or dyed, it’s an accessory that gives style. Therefore, here we present the cuts that will be in trend in the coming months.

It all starts with the catwalks, mainly in Europe, to show the variety of clothes that will be in fashion for each season. But as you probably already know, in these events not only the trend is imposed with the clothes, but also with the hair and accessories, so this summer we can already know which are the hair styles that will look the most.

HAIRCUTS FOR WOMEN THAT WILL BE IN TREND THIS SUMMER

The world of fashion has made it clear that the currents of style that were a trend in the past are making a comeback, and haircuts are no exception. Also, being the hottest season of the year, we anticipate that summer styles are designed to provide comfort and freshness.

1. Specialized fashion and beauty magazines assure that women are ready to wear the haircut known as a bob, short hair, usually up to the chin of the face. This cut, they describe, is versatile, comfortable and fresh. It also adapts to any face shape, becoming one of the best options for this summer.

One of the most representative Mexican women of this haircut is Ángela Aguilar; The singer shows herself with the bob style and gives it a personal touch that always makes her look beautiful.

2. Without a doubt, when it comes to short hair, the garcon style will be a trend for this summer.

Characteristic for leaving the nape clear and fringes on the side, this cut, according to fashion magazines, transports you to the 90s, but with a touch of sophistication and elegance.

Hollywood actresses like Scarlett Johansson, Anne Hathaway, and Jamie Lee Curtis have worn the garcon cut to great success.

3. On the other hand, the clavicut haircut is the option for women who opt for longer hair but without losing the streamlined style.

Falling to shoulder length, the hair creates movement and draws eyes to the collarbones. In addition to being a safe cut, because it does not go out of style and favors all types of faces, it is not very risky, but very stylized.

The influencer and model, Ary Tenorio, is one of the women who has shown to be a fan of this haircut.

4. Finally, as a radical change to previous haircuts, fashion magazines highlight XXL on the list, extra long hair that always has a place in the world of fashion.

The styles for the XXL cut are varied, from those with natural waves to those that are completely straight with a characteristic parting in the middle, whatever it is, this type of hair brings elegance and glamor if given care.

The model Khloe’ Kardashian or the singer Karol G, are women who use the XXL cut in their favor.

This cut is already part of the permanent trends.

Celebrities are not afraid of short hair.

Don’t lose length and agility with this cut.