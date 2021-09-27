The season of the Teatro del Marchesato restarts with “La Signora Margot”

Saluzzo. The season of Theater of the Marquisate 2021/2022 restarts with the staging of “Mrs Margot” of the La Scossa company directed by Valerio Dell’Anna. Along the lines of “Eve against Eve” the show traces the story of an established actress and an aspiring actress, and of the men around them.

The invisible absolute protagonist is the Theater, an inexhaustible source of ruthless ambitions and bitter frustrations, on whose imaginary stage the characters move, who are almost unconsciously subjugated by it. A plot full of captivating dialogues and some surprising twists, in which the Muse of the Theater and the statuette that represents her appear and disappear, as an elusive object of desire.

The show will go on stage Friday 8 and Saturday 9 October at 8.45 pm and Sunday 10 with a double replay at 5 pm and 8.45 pm; the following week on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 at 8.45pm and Sunday 17 at 5pm. The Teatro del Marchesato is ready to welcome its audience in the full compliance with anti-covid rules, therefore the interpersonal distance between the chairs in the stalls is guaranteed, the control of the temperature and of the Green Pass at the entrance and the use of the mask.

All actors and staff have a green pass or a negative buffer for the staging. It is recommended strongly to the public the reservation to the number 333 6979063, as the capacity of the theater will be reduced to only 35 seats in the hall for each performance. From this year the Teatro del Marchesato accepts payments also through the Satispay app, and we also remind you that the season ticket proposed for the 2019/2020 season is still valid and can be used by those who have signed it.