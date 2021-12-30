the Season Pass is its exclusive – Nerd4.life

The Twitter account of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin announced that three missions of the game are a pre-order bonus of the Digital Deluxe edition and will not be available for purchase separately. Let’s see what that means.

First of all, we specify that the missions cited by the Twitter account of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin are “Trials of Bahamut, the Dragon King”, “Gilgamesh, dimensional wandering” and “DIFFERENT FUTURE”, or the same that are categorized as content of the RPG Season Pass action on PlayStation Store and Xbox Store. The fact that they are exclusive to Digital Deluxe means first of all that anyone who buys the physical version of the game will not be able to access these missions in any way.

There is however an inconsistency between what was stated by Square Enix and what was written on the PlayStation and Xbox stores. According to what is indicated, the Season Pass with the three missions of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin should become “available for purchase soon”.

It is therefore not clear which of the two information is incorrect. There is also another possibility. We can see that on Twitter there is no talk of Season Pass. It is possible that the contents of the Pass have changed and that the three missions mentioned above have become a regular pre-order bonus. For now it is not clear what is happening. We will have to wait for clarifications from Square Enix.

At least, the producer has explained how the game is linked to Final Fantasy 1: we have removed a doubt.