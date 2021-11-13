The season starts again at the Bianconi theater with “S / Pair of instructions for use”

Carbognano – The show is scheduled for Sunday 21 November at 5pm

Carbognano – We receive and publish – As announced in recent days, the Bianconi Theater in Carbognano reopens its doors after the abrupt closure imposed by the health emergency. Pending the presentation of the theatrical season that will begin, or rather will continue, starting from January 2022, a tasty and fun preview has been scheduled with a unique show scheduled for Sunday 21 November at 5 pm which will see protagonists, on the historic tables of the Viterbo stage. , Gaia De Laurentiis, Gino Auriuso and Riccardo Barbera: S / Pair of instructions for use by Tacito, Benni, Boccaccio, Twain, Guareschi… edited by Riccardo Barbera.

After the summer tour and the successes obtained, among others, at the Festival – Teatro Tra Le Porte (Frosinone), Teatro Romano (Falerone), Festival – I Viaggi dell’Arte (Ronciglione), the Soloists of the Theater (Rome); S / Pair D / Instructions for use is ready to go for the winter season. He, she, the other, the other, the father-in-law, the mother-in-law, civil unions, uncivilized, triangular, polygonal, polygamous, polyamorous.

Fidelity, the couple-form, its weaknesses and its strengths in a journey through the centuries, from the biological basis of reproductive ties to the new relational forms being explored in recent generations. Famous, anomalous, “frontier” couples, radio and television sketches, scenes from the great cinema, Tacitus, the shocking short story of Madonna Filippa from Boccaccio’s Decameron, and then Twain’s The Diary of Adam and Eve, and again Guareschi, Eduardo, Benni.

Gaia De Laurentiis, in a triangle with Gino Auriuso and Riccardo Bàrbera, with the music by Marco Schiavoni, the costumes and scenery by Francesca Serpe, directed by Paolo Pasquini, are the protagonists of this amused and semi-serious investigation of the origins and destinies (uncertain?) of the most mysterious, powerful, unstable and lasting form of human relationship.

An off-season appointment to announce to the world that the Bianconi Theater and the dream it represents are more present and vital than ever, ready to resume the journey together with the public that has always loved and followed us: we still want you with us, more and more numerous to finally resume living.

To celebrate the restart with us in maximum safety it is important to follow these instructions: reservations are required by phone at 340.1045098 also with WhatsApp, or by email to Biglietteria@teatrobianconi.it. The expected capacity is 100% so all seats are available. Entrance to the hall will be possible only by showing a valid Green Pass and the use of a mask will be mandatory. To allow the necessary checks and to avoid crowds, it is advisable to arrive at the theater well in advance. The room is sanitized and ventilated, equipped with hand disinfection stations.

Bianconi Theater

November 13, 2021