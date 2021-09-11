The Seat Music Awards dub Pele. Del Debbio starts strong with Meloni and 7.6%

After a Tuesday full of information programs (four proposals) and a Wednesday with Giuseppe Brindisi alone engaged on Rete 4, on Thursday 9 September there were two in-depth proposals in prime time: Paolo Del Debbio returned to Rete4, inaugurating the new season of ‘Dritto e Rovescio’ with Giorgia Meloni; while on La7 at ‘Atlantide’ Andrea Purgatori recalled 11 September, the Twin Towers and Osama Bin Laden.

The flagships did not compete on the same genre and with the same ambitions: Rai1 proposed the ‘Seat Music Award’ show event, packed with big names in song and entertainment, from Maria De Filippi to Claudio Baglioni passing through Pio and Amedeo; while Canale 5 focused on the film ‘Pelè’. The TV series of Rai2 and Italia1, the first TV with Emma Stone of Rai3, ‘La Favorita’, completed the basic grid. This is the ranking of the first evening.

The singing show with Conti and Incontrada easily prevails. Pele defends himself, Del Debbio goes strong, Italy 1 beats Rai2, good performance by Purgatori but arrives in the queue

On Rai1 the fifteenth edition of the ‘Seat Music Awards’ with Carlo Conti and Vanessa Incontrada conducting, and on stage among others Alessandra Amoroso, Amadeus, Claudio Baglioni, Orietta Berti, Alessandro Cattelan, Antonella Clerici, Paola Cortellesi, Gigi D’Alessio , Maria De Filippi, Roby Facchinetti, Dodi Battaglia, Red Canzian, Marco Giallini, Il Volo, Jerry Calà, Achille Lauro, Ligabue, Madame, Mahmood and Elisa, Fiorella Mannoia, Marracash, Marco Masini, Mecna, Marco Mengoni, Francesca Michielin, Giorgio Panariello, Massimo Pericolo, Pio and Amedeo, Psychologists, Purple Disco Machine, Random, Samuel, Sangiovanni, Aka 7even, Alessandro Siani, Zucchero, had 3.153 million spectators and a 19.8% share.

On Canale 5 the film ‘Pele’, with Kevin De Paula in the role of the legendary Brazilian footballer, had 1.9 million spectators and a 10.8% share.

On Rete4 for ‘Dritto e Rovescio’ with Paolo Del Debbio running and among the guests Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Bassetti, Fabrizio Pregliasco, Renato Brunetta, Maurizio Gasparri, Gianluigi Paragone, Andrea Romano, Giovanni Donzelli, Stefano Fassina, collected 1.1 millions of spectators with 7.6%, conquering the podium if we consider the phase overlapping with the TV series.

On Italia1 the TV series ‘Chicago Fire’ received 1.3 million viewers and 6.3%.

On Rai2, the show ‘Ncis’ won 1.146 million viewers and 5.8%.

On Rai3, the television premiere of the film ‘La Favorita’, with Rachel Weisz, Olivia Colman, Nicholas Houlth and Emma Stone, collected 876 thousand spectators with a 4.6% share.

On La7 the episode ‘Atlantide’ dedicated to the attack on the Twin Towers and 11 September, with many documents on the facts and Andrea Purgatori at the conduction, achieved 754 thousand spectators and 4.8% share.