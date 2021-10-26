the SEC Goes Long and Investors Pay the Bill

The lawsuit filed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission against the blockchain company Ripple Labs is about to turn one year old, and there is still no end in sight. According to the almighty SEC, Ripple Labs would be guilty of having sold to investors those that in purely bureaucratic language are in effect “unregistered securities”, ie the same XRP cryptocurrencies.

The SEC is in no hurry but Ripple is counting the damages

Now, while it appears the SEC is doing its utmost to further delay the deadlines set earlier by the court, Ripple is instead making huge efforts to wrap up the case as quickly as possible. In particular, the SEC had asked the judge for an extension until January 12th of the deadlines for establishing the facts, an extension to which Ripple Labs has firmly opposed. The company has in fact presented today, October 19, a motion to the court to reject the prosecution’s request, citing various reasons. Ripple has instead agreed to extend the deadline for the rebuttal of the charges to November 12, even if it says in any case “ready if necessary to comply with the original program”. Furthermore, the law firm defending Ripple’s interests has proposed to extend the deadline for the depositions of the experts no later than December 10, as this would allow sufficient time between the two procedures.

Ripple recalled that, before the SEC filed its extension request on October 15, both sides had already tried to reach an agreement without involving the court. In addition, the SEC originally proposed to extend the close of the appraisal to December 22, which Ripple accepted despite always saying it was able to meet the original deadline set by the judges. As the SEC’s tone is now taking on another stamp, Ripple has sought the court’s help to prevent the lawsuit from going on indefinitely. The same court had previously disapproved of granting further delays, as an extension of the deadline for the presentation of documents had already been granted. The main reason behind Ripple’s opposition is obviously the fact that “a further delay would adversely affect the XRP market”.

Keep reading

Loading... Advertisements

XRP lost ground on ETH and BTC

In a letter highlighting the losses accumulated since the lawsuit began, the company stated that “this legal pending has significantly damaged the markets for XRP, especially in the United States. Ripple’s cross-border payment product is based on liquid XRP markets ”. The letter also recalls that “within days of the SEC filing, nearly 20 exchanges have removed or suspended trading of XRP in the United States and, since then, others have also followed suit, critically damaging the XRP market. . All this is seriously detrimental to Ripple’s business ”.

The regulator, however, insisted that Ripple has “continued solid XRP sales” while recording significant price increases during the pending litigation. According to Ripple Labs, however, the fact that XRP’s activities in overseas markets have shown resilience during this period does not in any way mean that the crypto has not been “severely damaged by the pending lawsuit. Although XRP’s price has increased over the past year along with the broader digital currency market, its performance has lagged behind the market, particularly when compared to currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. “

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: