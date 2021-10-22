The SEC helped ETH unseat XRP, says Ripple’s CEO

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, expressed his thoughts on the state of the cryptocurrency market and regulations, exposing a blatant grudge over the approach of the financial regulator.

Speaking at the DC Fintech Week virtual conference on October 21, Ripple’s CEO said Ethereum has gotten a regulatory go-ahead, allowing him to outrun his company’s XRP token.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has prosecuted Ripple claiming that XRP is an unregistered stock. In January, Ripple filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the SEC, requesting why it did not consider ETH as a security. Six months later, in July, a district judge allowed the company to testify a former SEC official, who declared in 2018 that ETH was not a stock.

Garlinghouse is clearly convinced that his company suffered severe repercussions due to the unfavorable treatment it received from the SEC, stating that this is affecting the market. He then added:

“In recent years, XRP was the second most valuable digital asset. When it became clear that the SEC would give ETH a pass, Ethereum obviously exploded.”

At the end of December 2017, XRP held the second place by market capitalization. It currently sits in seventh place, with Ethereum firmly in second position since the end of the second bullish cycle.

Garlinghouse also said the SEC took an aggressive stance against his company and Coinbase. The SEC claims to take action to protect consumers, the CEO says, but consumers themselves think differently:

“There are nearly 50,000 Americans holding XRPs who intend to sue the SEC for ‘protecting’ them.”

In early October, a U.S. district judge ruled that individuals holding the company’s XRP token will not be able to participate as defendants in the lawsuit.

The SEC’s request to extend the deadline to complete its analysis of Ripple Labs and its executives was granted and extended to January 14, 2022.

Ripple claims any further delay in resolving this case “will cause serious harm to the interests of the defendants and XRP holders“. The court granted this extension, but ruled that the”additional time required by the SEC will not affect the program to resolve the case“.