The SEC may approve an ETF with Bitcoin exposure as early as October

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may approve an exchange-traded fund (ETF) with exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) futures by the end of October, according to Bloomberg ETF experts.

On Tuesday, two Bloomberg ETF analysts, Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart, issued A note to investors suggesting that the sudden revocation of VanEck and ProShares Ether (ETH) futures ETF proposals last week could lead to SEC approval of a Bitcoin ETF:

“The rapid withdrawal of proposals for Ethereum futures ETFs by VanEck and ProShares is a good sign for a potential Bitcoin futures ETF, considering that the SEC has allowed these requests to remain active. A launch could come as early as October, and we believe the SEC should approve several at the same time so as not to confer an unfair advantage. ”

Balchunas noted that ProShares’ Bitcoin futures ETF is among the proposals most likely to be approved by the US regulator:

“We believe the revocations of the Ether proposals show that the SEC is active right now and has regular contact with issuers, so any issues should be resolved to allow for launch 75 days after submitting the request.”

The latest prediction regarding ETFs with exposure to Bitcoin futures comes shortly after asset managers VanEck and ProShares abruptly withdrew their applications for ETFs on Ether, just two days after filing with the SEC. However, several requests for Bitcoin futures ETFs remained active, and asset managers such as Valkyrie, ProShares, Invesco and VanEck have submitted requests for ETFs exposed to Bitcoin futures over the course of this year.

As Cointelegraph previously reported, SEC chairman Gary Gensler recently suggested that the regulator may be willing to approve ETFs exposed to Bitcoin futures regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940.