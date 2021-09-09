The SEC refuses to respond to inquiries about Ripple’s lawsuit

The US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked the court not to force it to offer further responses to Ripple’s requests. In a letter to Judge Sarah Netburn, the agency said Ripple is trying to lure it into the trap of answering questions about the legal status of Bitcoin (BTC / USD) and Ethereum (ETH / USD). The regulator added that it has never filed an executive action against BTC or ETH.

In the letter, the SEC argues that Ripple waited until the end of the discovery, which took place more than seven weeks ago, to inform it that the answers presented were not complete. The agency added that it had integrated five of the responses on the matter after meeting and discussing with the defendants. Additionally, the SEC says it asked Ripple to identify the specific information it needed.

However, the defendants refused to specify what they needed and filed the motion asking the agency for more information three hours before the close of the discovery. The SEC added that it believes it essentially responded to the interrogations in question as required by federal rules of civil procedure.

The SEC says its answers are already complete

Explaining why it is not relevant to offer additional responses to inquiries about the Ripple dispute, the SEC stated:

The defendants ‘argument here boils down to a complaint that they do not like the answers they received to the interrogations in question, largely because the SEC and defendants’ interpretation of applicable law is different. But the SEC is not required to answer interrogations in a way that adopts the wrong reading of the law by defendants.

The SEC went on to point out that the answers offered were no more evasive or incomplete than the answers provided by Ripple to its interrogations. For this reason, the agency asked the court to dismiss Ripple’s motion to force her to answer questions that identify her theory about how the Howey test can be applied to all transactions made by Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen over the course of eight years.

The news comes as the Ripple and SEC case has been open for almost a year and there is no end on the horizon. While the SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple, it appears to have lost the upper hand. For example, Judge Netburn recently cleared the deposition of former director of the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance, William Hinman, who claimed that ETH is not a stock despite holding an uninitiated initial coin offering (ICO). registered in 2014.