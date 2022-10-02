The second adopted son of Angelina Jolie is already 18 years old and is like this

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt during their marriage formed a family of numerous members. Not in vain have they tried to keep their offspring away from cameras and reflectors since they were little. Now that they are getting older, they frequently appear at galas attended by their mother, in public with friends or developing their hobbies. The second adopted son of the interpreter already has 18 years and it’s amazing how it looks. Some media say that he is becoming another Hollywood heartthrob.

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt is the second son of Angelina Jolie. The oldest is Maddox and is followed by his sisters Zahara and Shiloh, as well as the twins Vivienne and Knox. He was born in southern Vietnam in 2003, in Ho Chi Minh City where he was abandoned in the Tam Binh orphanage. The actress adopted it in 2007 and shortly after that Brad adopted it. Not much is known about his biological family. Apparently, he is the most reserved of the family, although he remains confident in front of the cameras and seems to like fashion.





Recently, he and Angelina were photographed leaving a pet store in Los Angeles. According to him Daily Mail, they were buying a bed and other accessories for their dog. The celebrity was dressed sober and informal, always with the elegance that her aristocratic features provide. Beside her, Pax wore a pink T-shirt, black jeans, white sneakers, and a purple cap. To tell the truth, it is no longer the same child that the businesswoman carried in her arms a few years ago. He is now an athletic man with a well-marked style.

Pax Thien has collaborated with Angelina Jolie in her latest productions

For years the Vietnamese has accompanied Jolie to the set of recordings. Some of her work has been in Maleficent and in Kung Fu Panda (as a voice actor). In his teens he became interested in photography, a field that he seems to enjoy greatly. Perhaps for this reason his mother has decided to give him a vote of confidence and take advantage of his abilities. He served as a photographer in the drama First They Killed My Father, led by the American Likewise, was in the feature film Without Blood which will be released next year, Angelina told the magazine People.





He confessed that his son works hard. “We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like one big family, so it felt natural.” Likewise, she was able to share credit with Maddox, both were in the department assistant manager. According to her statements, she is fascinated with her children: “I am proud that they are all very much my own people.” She emphasizes that everyone is different, but that these contrasts allow them to learn from each other and that they remain united.

The second adopted son of Angelina Jolie turns out to be a box of surprises. Surely, we will know more about him and his career very soon.