The second child of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott was born

The second child of Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott. The same star announced it Walking with the Kardashians with a post on Instagram: the black and white photo of a hand closed in a fist held in another hand, that of the older sister Flocksaged 4.

Instagram

The baby’s name has not yet been announced: the date «2/2/22», preceded by a blue heart, is in fact the only caption accompanying the photo, which immediately gained an avalanche of likes and comments. Among all, however, that of grandmother stands out in particular Kris Jennerwhich he wrote simply “Angel Pie”implying that the baby could be called just that.

The beauty entrepreneur and the rapper had made it known that they were expecting the second child last September, an announcement that was worth the definitive one confirmation that the family was back unit. In fact, in 2019, the two have been linked since 2017 they had taken a break: «They have problems of trust», explained a source a People, “They took their time from each other.”

In this case, the pause reflection was true, so much so that after a few months, the crisis returned and slowly Jenner and Scott began to be seen together again: exchange of likes on social networks, photos hugging each other, and then he who, receiving an award, said: «Stormi, I love you; wifey, I love you “.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Finally, the announcement of the arrival of Stormi’s little brother, for which in January, Kylie had made a baby shower (the maternity party) with a giraffe theme, which she had carefully documented behind the scenes on Instagram.

The newcomer, however, may not be the last of the family: only last April Kylie confessed “I want seven children one day.” And being only 24, she has plenty of time to do them.