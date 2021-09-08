the second child was born to her husband Offset

Cardi B and her husband Offset welcomed their second child, a boy, on September 4th. To formalize the happy event was the couple, with an Instagram post dated 6 September, in which they appear happy, next to each other in the hospital, while the singer holds the new born in her arms.

“9/4/21” With this simple date Cardi B comments on her photograph, the newborn is wrapped in a blue blanket and the gaze of the new parents (bis) is full of love. A shower of comments, over 200,000, invaded the singer’s profile, including those of many well-known faces, such as Shaggy and Kris Jenner.

The 28-year-old rapper had confirmed her pregnancy just three months before giving birth, after showing up at the 2021 BET Awards in an evidently pregnant state. “Another gift”, so he wrote on his Instagram profile from over 108 million followers.

Cardi B and Offset told E! News they are thrilled and filled with joy to finally be able to welcome the little one of the house. “He is already very much loved by our family and friends and we can’t wait to let his brothers and sisters know him.” The couple, in fact, already had a daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, who is now 3 years old. Additionally, Offset already had three children from previous relationships: 11-year-old Jordan Cephus, 6-year-old Kalea Marie Cephus and Kody.

The two had secretly married in September 2017 and, just three years later, had signed the divorce papers due to Offset’s constant betrayals. Despite this, the couple reconciled in December 2020. “She loves him and is trying not to think about the past.” A source told E! News.

The mystery about the baby’s name

Although Cardi B is very active on social media, she has not yet leaked the news of her son’s name.

For its part, Offset has also published a photo to welcome his fifth child: Cardi B is lying in a hospital bed, while he is lying on a second, lower bed, and holds the newborn in his arms, wearing a very tender blue hat. “Chapter 5,” wrote the rapper, receiving congratulations and greetings from the world of the jet-set.