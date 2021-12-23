The second Christmas in a row without foreign tourists in Bethlehem

Usually in the cities of the Middle East, the tourist season reaches its peak between spring and summer. In the West Bank there is a notable exception: the city of Bethlehem, in whose territory it is said that Jesus Christ was born and where the famous Basilica of the Nativity was built (according to tradition above the cave in which Jesus was born). Every year Bethlehem is visited by tens of thousands of Christian pilgrims, who frequent it especially in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

However, everything has changed with the coronavirus pandemic: and this year, for the second in a row, Bethlehem will be inaccessible to foreign tourists, which will create economic damage that is difficult to calculate.

Fadi Zougabi, who is 39 and lives in Bethlehem, told Haaretz that his last day of work was March 5, 2020: “Since then my family has lived off the savings we had accumulated.”

Bethlehem is the only true tourist city in the West Bank. In 2019 it had attracted around 1.5 million visitors, mostly Christian pilgrims, and on 30 November it had the highest number of tourists ever recorded, around 12,000. Since the West Bank does not have an airport, most tourists land at Israel’s Tel Aviv airport, which is about an hour away by bus. Consequently, local tourism depends entirely on the restrictions on entry into Israel decided by the Israeli government.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the government led by Benjamin Netanyahu banned foreign tourists from entering Israel (and therefore the West Bank), keeping the ban in effect until his mandate expired. His successor Naftali Bennett is behaving with the same caution: the arrival of foreign tourists was authorized at the beginning of November, but already at the end of the same month it was again banned for fear of the omicron variant, just sequenced in South Africa. . A few days ago it became known that the ban will remain in effect at least until December 29th.

The Times of Israel he says that in view of the Christmas season, several tourist guides and hotel owners “had hoped to go back to work, given that thousands of foreigners had booked stays in hotels in the city”. Then came the discovery of the omicron variant.

“Before the pandemic the city was so full of tourists that finding a free room was difficult,” he told Haaretz Zougabi, the tour guide: «the restaurants and souvenir shops were also full. Tourists didn’t just spend the night in the city, they helped the whole local economy. ” The flow of tourists, which was increasing greatly in the years before the pandemic, had not only brought advantages: some complained, for example, of the prices of land and houses, much higher than in the rest of Palestine. But overall the benefits seemed to outweigh the drawbacks.

Today the rare tourists that are seen in the historic center of the city come mainly from other Palestinian cities: they are less interested than foreigners in souvenirs and meals in typical restaurants, and do not stay overnight in hotels.

These days most of the souvenir shops and restaurants that surround Manger Squadre, that is the square where the church faces, remain closed until late morning. One of the few shopkeepers who opened he told Haaretz that there is little to do besides dusting off the goods on display.

Hotels, if possible, work even less. the Bethlehem Hotel, one of the largest in the city, has occupied five or six rooms out of the 220 available. The well-known hostel opened a few years ago by street artist Banksy doesn’t even accept reservations. “We haven’t been able to do business in two years: it’s like dying slowly,” he said Associated Press Aladdin Subuh, who runs a shop nearby.

The Times of Israel He noted that the Palestinian Authority, the Palestinian autonomous governing body that administers the Palestinian territories in the West Bank, has approved some tax exemptions for hotels to prevent them from going bankrupt. But the Palestinian Authority’s budget is small, to say the least, and its leaders have not been able to provide subsidies comparable to those issued in the West or in Israel, where protests by workers in the sector have continued for months.

“Israel is a state, we only have our Authority,” he told al Times of Israel Elias al Arja, the owner of the Bethlehem Hotel: «He cannot support us as a state. What he could give, he gave us. But that’s not enough ».