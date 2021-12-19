Happy Birthday Fortunato Cerlino! The second daughter of the actor was born: the new father made the announcement on Instagram, where he posted the shot of the baby girl’s hand. The star of Gomorrah And Half black, just to name a few successful television works, he became an encore parent at the age of 50. The little girl was given the name of Lea.

A name that has Greek origins and means “lioness”. It is a very well known name in Croatia, Slovenia, Norway, England, Holland, Germany, Finland, Sweden. The name day is celebrated on March 22 in memory of Santa Lea of ​​Rome. The actresses Lea Michele and Lea Seydoux bear this name.

Lea Cerlino was born from the actor’s bond Lucky with Antonella. The couple already has a daughter, Delfina, who arrived in 2017. In July 2018 the interpreter married his partner in great secrecy in Trieste, in the presence of a few close friends. The ceremony was organized in Friuli Venezia-Giulia for business reasons. Here Cerlino was busy at the time with the shooting of La porta rossa, where he acted alongside Lino Guanciale and Gabriella Passion.

The latter immediately wanted to comment on the photo of the newcomer, wishing her colleague and wife good wishes. To welcome little Lea as well Giuliano Sangiorgi of the Negramaro and the young Jenny Denucci.

Who is Fortunato Cerlino’s wife

Fortunato Cerlino’s wife is a photo editor from Rome who currently works in a magazine and that the actor met in 2015, at a dinner with mutual friends. For the interpreter of Gomorrah it was love at first sight: he immediately understood that Antonella was the woman of his life.

After that dinner, where Cerlino was literally thunderstruck, the two exchanged phone numbers. Antonella replied to Fortunato’s message only two days later. Following the first outing, they never left each other and became inseparable.

Fortunato Cerlino and his wife Antonella share different passions, such as travel, the sea, music and reading. Without forgetting the animals: they have a little dog named Michelangelo. The two live their love away from the spotlight, gossip and paparazzi.