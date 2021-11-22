The second Faculty of Medicine will be born at the Papardo hospital in Messina

At first it was just an indiscretion. A rumor that has been circulating for some time in universities and beyond. Then that voice took on ever more concrete contours, also because the “protagonists”, the rector Salvatore Cuzzocrea and the general manager of the Papardo hospital, Mario Paino, they had been working on it for a long time. Except for twists and turns, a second degree course in Medicine and Surgery will be born in Messina (actually it would be the third, because a second “channel”, as it is called in jargon, already exists and is the course in English). And new spaces for new students will be born at the Papardo hospital, new places in addition to those with a limited number up to now guaranteed at the Polyclinic, which will therefore no longer have “exclusivity”. Of course, Antonio Martino still remains the university hospital company, but in fact the only real difference with the Papardo will be represented by the fact that, in the hospital in the northern area, there will be no staff with a university contract and there will be no premises owned by the University. For the rest, it will be a degree course, a second faculty of Medicine and Surgery, in fact, to all intents and purposes.

