The second fall of Russia

We have all appreciated at a glance, with the information and images, the enormous human and material cost of this unjust war started with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and country-by-country assessments of its effect on people’s lives and economies abound, but for obvious reasons, Russia not being a democracy, we know almost nothing of the cost to its economy and people.

It has been published that more than 15,000 of his soldiers have died; the loss of him as a team – not only financially – is enormous; President Zelensky has reported the destruction of 1,000 tanks, 200 planes and 2,500 armored fighting vehicles. The loss is such that it could even affect its own future defense capabilities and, although there are no figures for the direct financial cost in payments and supplies, it must be large.

Unlike a missile, but no less effective, sanctions imposed by Western nations on the financial and commercial level, they are already affecting the supply chain of finished goods, raw materials, spare parts and technology and, as a consequence, shortages. The exclusion from the banking world is having devastating effects and, this week, the European Union has approved a plan to stop importing oil, coal and gas from Russia by any means. The effects of this measure, difficult to reverse once applied, are terrible and change the world.

On day 71 of a planned war, braggingly for three days, although as a result of it Europe will grow less, the truth is that they are efficient economies in welfare regimes, while the Russia is almost subsistence and will contract between 8% and 10%, something terrible, since there are no prospects that it will improve in the medium term.

Precautionary measures adopted by its Central Bank, which, for example, raised the interest rate from 9.5% to 20% to protect itself from corralitos, this week tries to revert it to between 17% and 14% in the framework of an inflation forecast for between a 18% and 23%: Imagine the combined effect on prices of a spiral fueled by money issues and scarcity of goods and services.

Although Putin benefits from the high prices of oil, gas and coal that he himself has pushed up with the continuation of the war and, in principle, this served to finance it, the truth is that the quantity of exported product is falling and will fall more – with the sixth round of measures – so soon, in real and availability terms, you will have fewer dollars and euros to replenish.

However, the worst is yet to come for the Russian people because, even if the war ends tomorrow, something unlikely, there are already decisions without going back from the United States and the European Union and benefits for China, which it will not renounce, in a repetition of political history due to basically economic effects: This will be the hardest blow that the Russian Government has dealt itself since the fall – and dissolution – of the USSR on December 26, 1991, which will even affect a position that no one disputed , the world’s second largest arms supplier.

We all grew up in the midst of the Cold War with the fear that one day humanity would wake up with a nuclear holocaust arising from the confrontation of the USSR and the United States, with Europe in the middle, but the truth is that the USSR fell without a single missile being fired: In the simplest explanation, efficient economies such as the North American and British, forced the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, into an arms competition whose financing it ruined the socialist giant and it fell apart.

Now Biden seeks to repeat history: The War between Russia and Ukraine will destroy the russian economy and above all, to Putin, whose prestige is only the first cost.

This war that the United States is leading with financial support never seen before – almost USD$4 billion already and a new aid package of up to USD$33,000 in progress – and, which Russia itself could pay through the embargoed funds of his oligarchs, will force Putin to limits that he cannot sustain and will end up taking him out of the game due to the impossibility of covering the bet, if not before, the internal situation takes him away – as happened with Gorbachev -, as is the express wish of the American president.

Along the same lines, the European Union, whose 27 members found it impossible to agree on defense matters, particularly on weapons, especially a Germany that refused to increase its military budget, threatened as it has felt now, it will notably increase its military spending or investment at a rate that Russia will be unable to keep up with: In the end, a sick economy, even if it exhibits military muscle, cannot win against 28 of the 29 largest economies in the world . Let us remember that the Russian economy is barely the size of the Spanish economy, the difference is that Spanish wealth is distributed among fewer people, with less territory and is efficient.

at the other angle China, which cannot replace the United States and the European Union as a supplier or as a buyer and, which is the second largest economy on the planet, it will continue to sympathize with Putin, whom it will let die alone, because she wins, without doing anything.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, anything can happen, in the face of despair, given the Russian president’s megalomaniac egomania and the terribly wrong strategic calculation prior to the invasion, including a nuclear adventure, but in no case does Putin have a chance of winning. He lost the war in the second week of the invasion when he failed to take kyiv.