the second-hand super-evaluation is back. Up to 220 € for your old console!

From GameStop is back the Supervisor of used. Promotion that allows you to bring your old console to the shop and get a voucher worth up to 220 euros in exchangealso valid for the purchase of PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

The customers of the chain already know that this promotion is certainly not new, especially in the periods in which we pass from one generation of consoles to another. But never before has it been so convenient! In fact, as we have anticipated, the evaluation of your old console is even higher than in the past. Compared to the previous promotion, GameStop has further increased the used value you will be reporting.

By going to the stores you can obtain a voucher with a maximum value of 220 euros, bringing your old console with original controller and cables. The evaluations are as follows:

PlayStation 4 Pro – 220 €

PlayStation 4 Slim – 190 €

PlayStation 4 (FAT) – 150 €

Xbox One X – € 150

Xbox One S – € 100

Xbox One (FAT) – 80 €

Nintendo Switch – 180 €

Nintendo Switch Lite – € 100

This promotion is valid in all GameStop stores until Wednesday 2 March 2022. You can then use the voucher obtained for any purchase both in the stores and online. Also for the purchase of a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X console, as well as for the related next-gen games!

Source: GameStop