The second life of blind horses, back to running in freedom and safety

Even blind horses can have a second life, full of joy and love, away from slaughterhouses, exploitation and euthanasia. The demonstration comes from the Catskill Animal Sanctuary in New York, where seven steeds have found happiness.

It all started in 2001 with Buddy. Since then there have been three others with the same name, the latest one arriving just a little while ago. A common name for horses destined for certain death, which in the large spaces of the sanctuary have found freedom, sometimes never known.

The center founded by Kathy Stevens is dedicated to welcoming “destroyed beings – cows, goats, sheep, pigs and other species that most of the world consider food – who have never known a moment of joy”, to provide them with love, shelter and space to develop a relationship of trust with humans and other animals.

“Saving a terrified cow that has been brutalized, or a horse, is no different than saving an abandoned dog,” says Kathy. All the residents of the Catskill Animal Sanctuary are special but “people often don’t have the ability or the patience to help them, especially when they lose their sight, and they believe that the animal cannot have a good quality of life”, which she daily wants to debunk.

Photo credits: Catskill Animal Sanctuary

Kathy had the patience and the heart to work with the first Buddy and offer him a life that wasn’t limited by his blindness. “He showed a huge personality who demanded to spend more and more time outdoors. And then one day it seemed obvious to me that he wanted to get back to racing. He wanted it desperately. Everyone thinks that blind horses can’t gallop or do what their hearts want ”, but Buddy is living proof that this is not the case and that it can be done safely.

The center trained Buddy to move comfortably in the space at his disposal, teaching him various verbal cues. And they are doing the same with everyone else. “The first time I saw him gallop I cried,” he says, explaining how thrilling it was for everyone to have reached that milestone.

The horses of the center «have become great friends. Seeing them together is absolutely delightful. Society turns its back on farm animals, animals that experience our every emotion, who are as unique as our cats and dogs, and who feel pain, fear and suffering not unlike you or me. I hope that their history will help humanity to see them for what they really are “: wonderful creatures.

