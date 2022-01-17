The “second life” of the iPod Shuffle: from music player to hair clip. The Tiktoker idea goes around the web – VIDEO

It was 2006 when the iPod Shuffle was introduced to the world by Apple. It’s been 16 years, and today that music player is back with a use nothing short of original. The merit, if we can call it that, belongs to the tiktoker Kira Vaden (known as Sailorkiki). He bought two “for fun” on eBay, but his purpose was not to use them for their real functioning, that is, to listen to music. No, Kira wanted those “accessories” like hair clip.
The video of the girl using the compact iPod clip to pin her hair was seen by more than 2 million people with almost 350,000 likes: important numbers, which sparked a funny debate between “Gen Z” (who didn’t even know tool) and the “millenials” (who grew up there instead). “Seeing this pains me,” wrote one user. “You should put some headphones in there and listen to the music,” wrote another. And there are those who threw it on irony: “Steve Jobs died for this”.
Yet, irony aside, the idea of this tiktoker has become so viral from having been emulated by many other peers. This is certainly not new: “vintage” technology is very much appreciated by the new generations. From the myth of the “Nokia 3310” to the Game Boys being resold at insane prices, this is just the beginning.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!
Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now
Thank you,
Peter Gomez
Support now
Previous article
Fedez and the maxi 100 thousand euro scam discovered by his mother. A former employee is under investigation
Next article
Gigi D’Agostino and illness, the DJ shows himself on social networks for the first time with the walker: “I hope 2022 will give me peace and strength” – PHOTO