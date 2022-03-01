The second most watched HBO series is “Euphoria” and only “Game of Thrones” surpasses it

The season two finale premiered on Sunday, February 27. (HBO)

The eight-season reign of game of Thrones managed to position it as the most watched series of HBOHowever, euphoria, with just two, ranks below the expensive television adaptation of George RR Martin’s books. The long-awaited finale of the second season of the youth drama aired last Sunday, thus summoning millions of viewers around the world wanting to know how this continuation would end. A singular event for a script that was not born with the purpose of becoming a phenomenon on the small screen.

According to official figures from the television network, the second installment of the teen fiction r recorded an average of 16.3 million viewers per episode which leads her to have the best performance of a production in the last 18 years only behind of game of Throneswhich, on average, had 44.2 million viewers in the eighth and final season which was released in 2019.

Zendaya is the lead actress in the acclaimed teen drama centered around a group of teenagers dealing with various problems. (HBO)

This form of audience measurement in HBO It has been carried out since 2004, since, in the following almost two decades, more content transmission services have been added, such as platforms streaming. The comparison between the average viewership of programs that aired before that year and those that came after is extremely difficult to calculate and for that reason, it is only counted from that time in which said tracking of numbers was designed.

euphoria It is the series of the moment at a global level

On February 27, the story of Rue Bennett and her group of schoolmates reached the end of this new stage. Created by Sam Levinson and starring Zendaya, the second season reached 19 million viewers in the United States alone, counting as much HBO like HBOMax. Meanwhile, in the rest of the planet, the title was positioned in the first place of the most viewed listings in Latin America and Europe during the seven weeks that the weekly transmission lasted.

Each season is made up of eight episodes, the first aired in 2019 and the second arrived this year. (HBO)

Likewise, it revealed that euphoria is the most talked about television series in Twitter since the beginning of this decade, that is, the year 2020. Until before the broadcast of chapter eight, 30 million interactions were recorded through tweets, a little more than double the digital conversation that it generated with its debut in 2019. This information also pointed out that the most discussed characters among users had been Fezco (Angus Cloud), Rue Bennett (Zendaya) and Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi).

The story of the original series HBO follows 17-year-olds in the town of East Highland, to which Rue Bennett returns after spending time in drug rehab. She regains hope of staying sober when she falls in love for the first time, as she continues to deal with family loss and the addictions she has had since a very young age.

“Euphoria” has been confirmed to have a third installment and will be released in 2024. (HBO)

The main cast of euphoria formed by Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and austin abrams. It is a creation of the American filmmaker Sam Levinson based on an Israeli television production of the same name and inspired by his personal relationship with drugs during his youth.

