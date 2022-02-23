The second national place in the FIR and the fourth in the MIR studied Pharmacy and Medicine in Albacete

The University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM) is once again among the first in Spain in the provisional results of the Internal Resident Pharmacist (FIR) and Internal Resident Medical (MIR) tests with a second and fourth national position, respectively, and a high percentage of approved in both calls.

The provisional results of the Internal Resident Physician (MIR) and Internal Resident Pharmacist (MIR) tests once again position the University of Castilla-La Mancha as a benchmark in healthcare training in Spain. As the most significant data, the second national position in the FIR stands out for Mario Rodenas Rovira, graduated from the Faculty of Pharmacy of Albacete, a center with an extraordinary evolution in his scarce twelve years of life.

With regard to the MIR, the graduate of the Albacete Faculty of Medicine Beatriz García Rivas has obtained fourth place out of almost nine thousand places at stake and her center has a high percentage of passes, in line with the results of the Faculty Medicine of Ciudad Real. Of the latter, a total of 58 male and female doctors have presented themselves, with Jorge Martín-Nieto González reaching 96th place. In addition, the center places thirty-six graduates in the first half of the table.

Returning to the FIR results, in addition to Mario Rodenas Rovira’s second place, the Faculty of Pharmacy of Albacete has the student Lucía Escobar Hernández as the tenth best grade in Spain and Beatriz Corpa Alcalde at number fourteen. As a whole, ten of the approximately forty candidates who attended the FIR tests have obtained a place, which are the ones that enable them to obtain the title of specialist pharmacist and practice professionally in a hospital.

The Deans of the Faculty of Medicine of Albacete, Ciudad Real and Pharmacy of Albacete, Silvia Llorens Folgado, Inmaculada Ballesteros Yáñez and Rocío Fernández Santos have been very satisfied with some data that revalidate the health training model of the University of Castilla- La Mancha and congratulate the students and their families for the results obtained in highly competitive tests.