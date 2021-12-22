The second noble life of Salomon Kalou: with his huge chicken farm he wants to cut imports and prices to help the Ivorians

There are at least two reasons to remember the career of Salomon Kalou. The first is the Champions League won with Chelsea in 2012 in the incredible season he saw Roberto Di Matteo to spend two and a half months as an assistant to Andrè Villas Boas to European champion technician. A campaign to which Kalou, now for six years a Stamford Bridge (José Mourinho had brought him), he had made a good contribution, scoring two goals and playing almost always the starter (in the final against Bayern Monaco remained on the field for 84 minutes and then gave way to Fernando Torres). The second concerns the battle that in Holland opposed the Football Association and the Government regarding his naturalization, touching on one of the hottest political issues of the new millennium, or the question between citizenship And immigration.

But there is also another reason to talk about Kalou, in this case concerning his post-football life. Although he has not yet officially retired – for 8 months he has been training in Portugal with the Belenenses after an experience in the Botafogo – the Ivorian striker has already organized his future once he hangs up his boots, and will be that of a chicken farmer. A singular entrepreneurial choice that the player made official by talking about it for the first time to the Dutch weekly Voetbal International. Kalou currently owns a kennel in Ivory Coast about 600,000 chickens, with his farm supplying egg And chicks the small farm of the town. The declared goal of the footballer is to become the leading breeder of the Ivory Coast, in order to reduce the imports and, consequently, lower the price. “We are trying to expand chicken production,” Kalou says, “because in Côte d’Ivoire the demand is greater than the supply. Today a large part of the chicken is imported frozen from abroad and for many people its cost becomes a problem. Without forgetting the quality of the product entering the country “.

Kalou’s interest in the peasant life it does not come from nothing. Born and raised in the small town of Oumé, his grandparents and his uncle were farmers, “And this has always made me aware and sensitive about the origin of food “. It is no coincidence that Kalou is working to import the Dutch project of the Floating Farms, the floating farms, which provides for the exploitation of abandoned areas or with low use of ports, industrial and commercial docks, usually close to cities. Using a system of circular production which involves all phases of work, from animal feeding to energy production to the use of water, these farms try to propose a sustainable activity in densely populated urban environments. The first floating farm was inaugurated in 2019 in Rotterdam and, among other things, it uses the grass clippings of the stadium of the Feyenoord, the De Kuip, as forage.

Just a year and a half ago Kalou was still playing in Bundesliga among the ranks ofHertha Berlin, before being fired from the club after six years of stay, for posting on Facebook a video that showed both how the regulations for the club were not respected in the dressing room anti Covid-19 security, both comrades and staff who complained about the cut of the salary. In fact, his career at some level ended there. “From football player you live in a bubble and you think that the whole world revolves around football ”, declares the Ivorian. “In fact, many when they retire take the license to train or go to do the opinion makers on TV. Instead, I have begun to see a plan B in football: the ball will always be part of me, but it is stimulating to look for new ways and take care of something else. I strongly believe in mine companies and in this new life of mine ”.

Kalou should have played i 2006 World Cup with the Holland shirt. In Feyenoord, paired with Dirk Kuijt, made sparks, and the then ct oranje Marco van Basten had put him at the top of the list of potential squads for the world cup in Germany. There was one small problem though: Kalou didn’t own the citizenship Dutch and, according to the Minister for Immigration and Integration of the time, Mrs. Rita Verdonk, not even requirements such as to be able to apply the urgency procedure deriving from the “high contribution cultural (including sporting merits, editor’s note) offered to the country “. In short, being a great emerging talent was not enough for the Dutch government, but it was more than enough for the coach, Football Association and more generally the whole world of sport. The debate in Holland was huge, with parliamentary questions and clashes between ministers. The Kalou case ended with the evaluation of “niet ingeburgerd“(Not integrated) signed by Minister Verdonk. Kalou later played two world cup, 2010 and 2014, with the Ivory Coast.