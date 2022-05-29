the second Palme d’Or for Ruben Östlund is the great surprise of a list of winners that includes three Belgian and two Korean films

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has ended with a surprise: Ruben Ostlund has risen with his second Palme d’Or for his corrosive new comedy, ‘Triangle of Sadness.’ The Swedish filmmaker won the festival’s coveted award with his previous work, ‘The Square’, released in 2017.

The film follows two models who, thanks to their status as influencers, are invited to a luxury yacht. The trip, with capricious old millionaires, a crew forced to satisfy the demands of the passengers and a drunken captain, ends in disaster. And Östlund uses it as an excuse to talk about the current world and human stupidity.

It is one of the most powerful and fun films in the Official Section so some prize could be expected, but it was quite unexpected that the Swede received another Palme d’Or when he already triumphed in his last visit to the festival with a similarly cut film that already aimed at the same goals. Just? It is the decision of a jury so if someone has a complaint they can ask Vincent Lindon (president), Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, Deepika Padukone, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trenca or Joachim Trier.

On the other hand, it is worth noting the unquestionable award for best direction for the South Korean Park Chan-wook for Decision to Leave, those for interpretation for his compatriot Song Kang-ho, for ‘Broker’ and the Iranian Zar Amir Ebrahimi, for ‘Holy Spider’, and the script for the Egyptian Tarik Saleh, for ‘Boy from Heaven’.

Interestingly, there are three Belgian films on the list (‘Close’, ‘EO’ and ‘Toti et Lokita’) and two from South Korea (‘Decision to Leave’ and ‘Broker’). Among the filmmakers who leave empty-handed, perhaps the names of the Romanian Cristian Mungiu and the Spanish Albert Serra are the most striking as they appeared in many pools before the gala, which ended shortly after the start of the other great event of the day: the final of the Champions League.

Cannes 2022: the winners of the Official Section

Palme d’Or for Best Film: ‘Triangle of Sadness’, by Ruben Östlund

Grand Jury Prize ex aequo: ‘Close’ (Lukas Dhont) and ‘Stars at Noon’ (Claire Denis)

Best Director: Park Chan-wook, for ‘Decision to Leave’

Best Actress: Tsar Amir Ebrahimi, for ‘Holy Spider’

Best Actor: Song Kang-ho, for ‘Broker’

Best Screenplay: Tarik Saleh, for ‘Boy from Heaven’

Jury Prize ex aequo: ‘Le otto montagne’ (Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch) and ‘EO’ (Jerzy Skolimowski)

75th Anniversary Special Prize: ‘Tori et Lokita’, by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Winners of other sections