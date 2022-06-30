The second part of Dune delayed its release by a month

The adaptation that will end the story of dunesat least as regards the first book in the saga by writer Frank Herbert, postponed its release date.

The Warner Bros. studio decided to move the premiere from October 20 next year to November 17, which corresponds to a weekend located before Thanksgiving Day.

The important thing is that in that instance the studio has released films like Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, so the movement seeks to expand the possibilities of raising the production directed by Denis Villeneuve. Bad or bad, the first part was the most successful Warner Bros. movie during its parallel release plan between theaters and streaming during the year 2021.

Another important detail is that the premiere change will cause Dune to compete with the premieres of films such as the prequel. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakesthe sequel to trolls 3 and comedy IF, directed by John Krasinski and starring Ryan Reynolds. Probably one of these will have to change its release date.

Finally, keep in mind that the filming of Dune: Part Two will begin during the last quarter of this year and that process will be joined by actors such as Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Lea Seydoux as Lady Margot, Christopher Walken in the role of the Emperor and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha.