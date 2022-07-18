The second part of Dune has finally started filming!

The moment that many fans have been waiting for since they left the cinema in October 2021 has finally arrived and this Monday the official start of filming was announced for the second part of the adaptation of dunes directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Although some photos of the production appeared last week that advanced the characterization of the actress Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan in the film, this July 18 the official start of filming for the production that will seek to finish adapting to the original novel of dunes by Frank Herbert.

“We are rolling. Production on Dune: Part Two has begun.” noted the film’s official Twitter account.

Though Dune: Part Two (either Dune: Part Two) was not confirmed until after the premiere of dunes in October 2021, Villeneuve was planning the film since he began work on his adaptation of the Paul Atreides story, so this early start of filming not only fits with that progress, but confirms the deadlines that the director himself and others members of the tape had tried.

In addition to re-showing Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolin in their roles from the first film, Dune: Part Two will add Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Lea Seydoux as Lady Margot, Christopher Walken as The Emperor and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha.

the premiere of Dune: Part Two is scheduled for November 17, 2023 in the United States and its script was written by Denis Villeneuve’s own script along with Jon Spaihts.