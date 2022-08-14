The second part of “Joker”, in which Lady Gaga will participate, already has a theatrical release date

“Joker”: the film gave Joaquin Phoenix the Oscar for his performance. (Warner Bros)

Joker: Folie a Deux is the name that this sequel to the highly successful joker who gave an Oscar to Joaquin Phoenix, who played a fantastic villain of Batman. But you have to be patient since we will only be able to see it in 2024, more specifically on October 4, five years after the premiere of the first part.

Although the details of the plot are revealed very little by little, some data began to go around. Lady Gaga was announced on the specialized site dead line as one of the stars that would join the second part and give life to Harley Quinn, and from The Hollywood Reporter they stated that this sequel could directly be a musical. From there also to the incorporation of the actress of A star Is Born who is also a singer.

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​donning the Joker suit again for the sequel. (Warner Bros.)

The rumors were finally confirmed after she posted a tweet referring to her involvement in the movie:

The original film managed to gross over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, despite being rated R (with reservations). Of course, Phoenix He will once again put on the costume of this clown, a mix of murderer and comedian for the sequel, and according to reports, he would be charging around twenty million dollars to be Arthur Fleck again (the real name of The guason).

Todd Phillips will again be in charge of directing that second part. Let us remember that the film (produced by actor Bradley Cooper) obtained 11 nominations for the Oscars and had a budget of 62.5 million dollars, a fairly modest number in relation to the amounts that are handled for adaptation of comics. The truth is joker was extremely profitable and in fact, Warner Bros. he had to split the profits with Bron Creative Y Village Road Showboth companies that financed the film. Philipsin turn, is co-writing the script with ScottSilver.

Lady Gaga would join the new movie as Harley Quinn. (REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona)

Warner Bros. released this release date news, following the cancellation of another highly anticipated film from the company, Batgirl, that it was filmed in its entirety and that it will not be released in theaters or on the platform. With this, the universe DC looks decimated, as now all cannons will be aimed at Joker: Folie a Deux to save financial losses. According to information published in Variety, the company must face the very low profits that the films gave it suicide squad (Suicide Squad of 2021) and the recent DC League of Super Pets, which had a meager collection on the weekend of its premiere.

Lady Gaga would join the DC Universe with the interpretation of the next Harley Quinn (Warner Bros./REUTERS)

For its part, Phoenix He is in full production of the biopic about Napoleon Bonaparte that, according to sources close to the filming of the film, will once again make an impact for his performance and will surely reach another Oscar nomination. The film will be called Napoleon and is scheduled to premiere in 2023 on the platform AppleTV+. There they will accompany you Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby like Empress Josephine, and Tahar Rahim such as Paul Barras, directed by Ridley Scott.

