the second phase of recovery begins in the gym in Verona

Two weeks more, towards the first test of the descent at the Beijing Olympic Games, scheduled for Saturday 12 February and anticipated by 24 hours by the super-g which, still, is not excluded from the programs.

Sofia accelerates and makes you daydream, updating her state of health when only last Sunday the situation seemed desperate for a five-circle recovery, a few hours after the fall of Cortina with that left knee “almost” broken. An open door that a champion of determination like Goggia wants to throw open; here then that after the first days of rehabilitation purely in the pool, followed by the specialists of the Fisiocenter Multimedica of Bagnolo San Vito, in the province of Mantua, it is already time for the gym to strengthen the left leg.

Back in her reference center in Verona, the Olympic downhill champion informs the fans that she “work in … VERY progress”, with the evidently very good feelings and responses coming from an extraordinary body.

To hope to be competitive and safe on the ski, the goal is now only one: to be back on skis by the end of next week, just before flying to China and being able to adapt to the situation that will find, should he succeed in a miracle, for a new and incredible assault on medals.