The second promotion of Medicine of UCAM Cartagena begins

Jerónimo Lajara, dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, presented the new students with the teaching program and facilities

The Cartagena Campus of the San Antonio Catholic University has hosted this Friday the presentation ceremony of the Degree in Medicine which will be the second promotion of this degree in the history of the city. At the welcome event, Jerónimo Lajara, dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at UCAM, made a presentation to the students, announcing the academic program and the facilities in which they will be trained.

This second promotion of Medicine university students in Cartagena will begin their classes in the next few days and, after the implementation of this Degree last year, the UCAM consolidates its commitment to promote the specialization of this campus in Health and Sports Sciences.

With these new additions, the number of students and professors in these facilities of the Catholic University continues to increase, which contributes to increasing the city’s university offer and stimulates socio-economic and research activity. It also highlights the large number of international students that it brings to the city.