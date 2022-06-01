Entertainment

The second season of ‘Hawkeye’ getting closer

Photo of James James1 hour ago
Hawk Eye could have a second season. After it was presented as a limited series, with only one installment, Disney could change his mind regarding production. This is one of the most celebrated content within the platform. Something that should be being considered in relation to the future of the proposal.

Hawk Eye premiered on November 24, 2021. The series addressed part of the history of Clint Bartoninterpreted by Jeremy Renner, outside of his role as Avenger. On that trip, his family relationship, the weight of past decisions and his current relationship around the mantle of Hawkeye were explored.

The Disney series served as a context to incorporate another character, Kate Bishopinterpreted by hailee steinfeld. This is one of the strategies of the producer, related to the presentation of new characters that will be part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His impact may be one of the key points regarding the renewal of the series for a second season.

Hawk Eye and the possibility of a second season

The possibility was discovered by TheDirect, medium that outlines a not minor detail. Disney changed Hawkeye’s typing. It went from being an “Outstanding Anthology or Limited Series” to becoming an “Outstanding Comedy Series”. The first rating was used by the company to nominate the series within the awards Emmy.

The new classification invites us to think that the series, as originally thought, is not closed. Hawk Eye received generally positive reviews and comments. It was a series for which there was no great expectation, and yet it managed to position itself as one of the references within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

