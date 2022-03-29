The second season of Only Murders in the Building already has a confirmed release date

James 1 hour ago Entertainment

Star Plus announced that “Only Murders in the Building”the hit original series starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Shortwill return the June 28th to the streaming service with your second season.

The series revolves around three strangers who share an obsession with the stories of true crimes and that suddenly they are wrapped in one. When a horrible death occurs in his exclusive apartment building in Upper West Side of New Yorkhethe three suspect that it is a murder and use their knowledge of true crimes for uncover the truth.

