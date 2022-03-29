The second season of Only Murders in the Building already has a confirmed release date

Star Plus announced that “Only Murders in the Building”the hit original series starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Shortwill return the June 28th to the streaming service with your second season.

The series revolves around three strangers who share an obsession with the stories of true crimes and that suddenly they are wrapped in one. When a horrible death occurs in his exclusive apartment building in Upper West Side of New Yorkhethe three suspect that it is a murder and use their knowledge of true crimes for uncover the truth.

After the shocking death of Bunny Folgerthe president of the Arconia board, Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez), they work energetically to unmask the murderer. But Three unfortunate complications ensue: the trio are publicly implicated in Bunny’s murder, they become the subject of the competing podcast, and they have to deal with a group of New York neighbors who think they are the killers.

This new installment will have several additions such as those of Shirley MacLaine, Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingnewho filmed their appearances at the end of last year.

“Only Murders in the Building” is co-created and written by Steve Martin and John Hoffmannwhich also act as executive producers of the show with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

