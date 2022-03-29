The second season of Only Murders in the Building already has a premiere date

Do not forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

image.png

After the shocking death of Bunny Folgerthe president of the Arconia board, Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez), they work energetically to unmask the murderer. But Three unfortunate complications ensue: the trio become publicly implicated in Bunny’s murder, they become the subject of the competing podcast, and they have to deal with a group of New York neighbors who think they are the killers.

This new installment will have several additions such as those of Shirley MacLaine, Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingnewho filmed their appearances at the end of last year. “Only Murders in the Building” is co-created and written by Steve Martin and John Hoffmannwhich also act as executive producers of the show with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

Only Murders in the Building | Official Subtitled Trailer | Star+

How much does Star+ cost in Argentina?

Star+ is available in the form of monthly direct subscription at a special price, as well as a preferential final value of annual subscription. In turn, it is available combo+, permanent offer that allows access to Star+ and Disney+.

The Star+ monthly plan will cost $880 per month.

The annual Star+ plan costs $8,800 in total.

Combo+ (in case of contracting Disney+ and Star+) is $995 per month. If the annual plan had already been contracted Disney+ the difference in price will be charged in the combo.

How much does Disney+ cost in Argentina?

prices of Disney+ on Argentina vary according to promotions or if paid annually, the current prices for 2021 are as follows:

The monthly plan Disney+ it costs $385

it costs $385 The annual plan of Disney+ it costs $3850 (16% less than the monthly one)

Disney+ is the subscription streaming service for movies, series and other content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. As part of Disney’s Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) segment, Disney+ is available for Internet-connected devices and offers all audiences ad-free programming with a variety of feature films, documentaries, animated and live-action series, and shorts. originals.