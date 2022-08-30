Entertainment

The second season of Sanditon premieres on Filmin

In 2019 Filmin surprised us with the premiere of Sanditon, a series that is the adaptation of the last and incomplete novel by Jane Austenwhose novels, as well as their adaptations, have been very well received, of which we can name Emma (2022) which stars Anya Taylor-Joy or Persuasion (2022), the most recent film by Dakota Johnson on Netflix.

Going back to the main topic, Sanditon refers to an old fishing village which is in the midst of becoming a trendy seaside resort, which is right where Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) moves, a liberal and modern woman that the only thing you want is to reinvent yourself.

However, the exquisiteness of the plot is revealed when the hidden agendas of the characters begin to unfold, whose fortune depends precisely on the success of Sanditon, as it is the last chance to revitalize the area.

a nostalgic effect

The adaptation of this story is carried out by Andrew Davis, who in addition to being the winner of the BAFTA award was also a participant in Pride and Prejudice (2005), a film that became the favorite of many people and that stars Keira Knightley together with Matthew Macfadyen.

Along with this, there is a certain sense of nostalgia due to the fact that the first season of Sanditon premiered three years ago, so it is exciting to see these endearing characters back. In addition, the first reviews of the second season have already begun to be published, obtaining better results than its predecessor, using elements that we are already used to.

Cast of Sanditon

Being recognized as the true heroes of the second season, since some critics mention that the melodrama at times seems to be overflowing, they return in their respective roles Rose Williams (The Power), Anne Reid (Dinnerladies), Kris Marshall (Crime in the paradise), Kate Ashfield (The Possession of Sally), Jack Fox (Cheaters) and Theo James, whom you surely remember for playing Four in the Divergent saga (2014-16). @worldwide

