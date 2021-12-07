the second season on Prime Video

It debuted exclusively on Prime Video the second season of Alex Rider , the TV series based on the homonymous series of novels by Anthony Horowitz. Adapted by Guy Burt, Alex Rider stars Otto Farrant as the eponymous character, who is recruited by a subdivision of MI6 as a spy. Also in the cast Stephen Dillane, Vicky McClure, Brenock O’Connor, Ronk? Adék? Lu ?? j ??, Marli Siu, Toby Stephens, Rakie Ayola and Charithra Chandran. Unlike the first season based on Point Blanc , the new episodes will adapt the events narrated below for the platform Eagle Strike. The series is produced by Eleventh Hour Films and Amazon Studios with Mat Chaplin in the role of producer. Executive producers are Eve Gutierrez, Jill Green, Anthony Horowitz, Guy Burt, Paula Cuddy, Nicole Finnan and Wayne Garvie.

The plot

After the death of his uncle and a deadly mission to take down Point Blanc, Alex Rider is eager to leave the past behind and rebuild his life. However, when a horrific attack on a friend’s family brings him back to the world of spies, Alex must unravel a sinister political plot with global repercussions.

In the first episode of the second season Trying to leave the memories of his deadly mission at Point Blanc behind, Alex takes a vacation to the Cornish Coast. But when an old enemy resurfaces, Alex finds himself drawn back into the world of espionage.